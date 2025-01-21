The 2025 South Carolina Leglative Session Begins

The addition of four Republican Senators and a House returning 88 Republicans have conservative hopes running high as the 2025 legislative session begins. Super Republican majorities in both houses could mean bills dealing with parental rights, school choice, and even stricter bans on abortion could make their way through the legislative process.

Questions remain concerning the relationship between members of the House Republican Caucus, the Family Caucus, and the Freedom Caucus. The Family Caucus is pressing an aggressive agenda that includes the passage of a new version of the Human Life Protection Act, a near-total ban on abortion that failed to pass the Senate in 2023 and 2024. Republicans have super majorities in both the Senate and the House, but party divisions over House rules threaten to lessen the advantage of those majorities.

South Carolina currently bans abortion when a heartbeat is detected, usually during the sixth week of pregnancy. The Fetal Heartbeat Bill narrowly passed the Senate and survived over 1,000 amendments designed to kill the bill in the House. The bill was signed into law by Gov. McMaster and declared constitutional by the S.C. Supreme Court, but it is again facing legal scrutiny.

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit challenging the Legislature’s definition of what constitutes a heartbeat. The lawsuit claims the lack of clarity concerning when an actual heartbeat can be detected should render the law invalid. South Carolina 5th Circuit Judge Daniel Coble rejected Planned Parenthood’s argument and agreed with the state’s argument that lawmakers were clear in the law’s wording that they intended for abortions to be banned at six weeks. The state’s highest court will now hear arguments for and against Planned Parenthood’s appeal of Judge Coble’s ruling on Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

While the legal wrangling over the Fetal Heartbeat Bill continues, the Family Caucus is working to pass the Human Life Protection Act. If it becomes law (and survives the inevitable legal challenges), it will address chemical abortions by stating, “No person shall knowingly administer to, prescribe for, deliver to, or sell to any pregnant woman any medicine, drug, or other substance with the specific intent to cause an abortion.” The bill also states, “No person may knowingly use or employ any instrument, device, means, or procedure upon a pregnant woman with the specific intent of causing an abortion.”

Those who violate the law will be guilty of a felony and forced to pay a $10,000 fine or be imprisoned for two years, or both. The bill (H3457) includes exceptions for protecting the life of the mother and many medical conditions that make it virtually impossible for a baby to survive outside the womb. The bill clearly states contraceptive medication and devices in line with state law are not prohibited, and neither is in vitro fertilization or any other “assistive reproductive technology.”

In addition to the Human Life Protection Act, the Family Caucus will advocate for two separate bills to protect parental rights. The Parental Rights in Education Act (H3011) secures, under South Carolina law, “decision-making authority” regarding the education of a child who has not reached the age of 18. A similar bill, Child Welfare (H3094), protects the rights of parents to make decisions concerning their children’s health and protects parents who encourage their children to identify with their biological sex.

Other bills sponsored by Family Caucus members include a bill that will prevent DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) from being used against South Carolina citizens in hiring, financial practices, or as a decision-making marker for any reason.

Powerful gambling interests have targeted South Carolina, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and other red states to legalize pari-mutuel betting and other forms of internet gambling. Just as the legalization of medical marijuana will lead to the passage of recreational marijuana, any gambling bills that get through the Legislature will pave the way for casino gambling.

As the 2025 legislative session begins, I encourage you to follow the progress of conservative legislation by going to the App Store and downloading the South Carolina Legislature app or by going to www.scstatehouse.gov. Remember to pray for our legislators that God will give them the wisdom and courage to stand strong for the truth according to His Word.