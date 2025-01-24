Trailblazers Drop Third Straight Game

TIGERVILLE— Converse University used an 11-2 run midway through the second half to propel them to a 72-66 victory over North Greenville at Hayes Gymnasium.

The Trailblazers shot 33% from the field on Wednesday night en route to their third straight loss. CaDarrius Sowell and Michael Wilson Jr. led the Trailblazers with 19 points each and Jacob Brown’s eight rebounds led the team.

Valkyrie Senior Earl Burgess III posted a double-double while Caleb Reams led the team with 16 points. The Trailblazers (8-10, 4-6) look to right the ship against conference foe Young Harris College on Saturday night.

CVU 40 32-72

NGU 30 35-66

CVU (72): Reams 16, Buffo 14, Burgess III 12, Monk 9, Da Campo 8, Jones 7, Mitchell 4, Ahnstrand 2

NGU (66): Sowell 19, Wilson Jr 19, Topham 11, Brown 10, Brown 5, Djoussa 2

Three Pointers: CVU 10-30, NGU 7-23

Free Throws: CVU 10-14, 21-23

__________

Presbyterian 71, Charleston Southern 61

CLINTON— Presbyterian College never trailed in beating Charleston Southern commandingly at Ross E. Templeton Center on Wednesday night.

Daylen Berry’s double-double aided his team-leading 10 rebounds while Taje’ Kelly led the Bucs with 19 points.

Kelly was held under 20 points for the second time in his last 10 games. Presbyterian shot 55% from the field while Kobe Steward and Kory Mincy led the Blue Hose with 16 points. Charleston Southern (6-15, 2-4) continues its conference gauntlet against UNC Asheville on Saturday.

CS 31 30-61

PC 42 29-71

CS (61): Kelly 19, Berry 14, Jones 12, Johnson 9, Oden Jr 7

PC (71): Stewart 16, Mincy 16, Parrish 11, Peterson 9, Scott 7, King 5, Harvey 5, Pettaway 2

Three Pointers: CS 3-16, PC 3-9

Free Throws: CS 14-19, PC 8-12