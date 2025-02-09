NGU Rides Stingy Defense to Win Over Belmont Abby

TIGERVILLE— North Greenville’s historic defensive performance carried the Trailblazers to victory over Belmont Abby 62-46 at Hayes Gymnasium.

The Trailblazers broke their six-game losing streak by allowing only 11 points before halftime. Wednesday proved to be the Trailblazers best defensive half since November 2010 when they allowed 16 first-half points to Toccoa Falls college.

The Trailblazers had four players score 10-plus points, including Michael Wilson Jr. leading the team with 12. Jacob Brown pulled down 10 rebounds, leading the team. Dionte Alexander led the Knights with 15 points and five rebounds. North Greenville (9-13, 5-9) will attempt to start a winning streak against Erskine on Saturday, who they previously beat in November 2024.

BAC 11 35-46

NGU 41 21-62

BAC (46): Alexander 15, Diallo 8, Patton 8, Carter 6, Sault 3, Peters 3, Lindsay 3

NGU (62): Wilson Jr. 12, Topham 11, Sowell 11, Brown 10, Brown 7, Thompson 6, Rogers 3, Perry 2

Three Pointers: BAC 2-15, NGU 11-27

Free Throws: BAC 10-10, 5-6

__________

Anderson 97, Limestone 68

ANDERSON— The Trojans destroyed Limestone on the back of a Cole Middleton double-double at Abney Athletic Center on Wednesday night. Anderson posted their largest margin of victory in two years in the 29-point route of Limestone.

Austin Webb led the Trojans with 22 points while Middleton led the team with 14 rebounds. Isayah Owens led Limestone with 20-points. Anderson (12-9, 8-9) will face Catawba on the road on Saturday.

LCU 30 38-68

AND 47 50-97

LCU (68): Owens 20, Hughes 13, McKay 13, Vargas 10, Okogie 6, Locklear 4, Payton 2

AND (97): Webb 22, Middleton 19, McAbee 16, Greco 16, Wright Jr. 7, Jones 7, Perez 6, Moore 4

Three Pointers: LCU 6-29, AND 17-34

Free Throws: LCU 8-10, AND 14-19

Winthrop 83, Charleston Southern 65

__________

NORTH CHARLESTON— Charleston Southern never led against Winthrop in loss at Buccaneer Fieldhouse on Wednesday night. Taje’ Kelly continued his historic season, leading the Bucs in points with 27 and rebounds with nine.

Daylen Berry scored 20+ points for the second straight game. Kalton Talford led Winthrop with 20 and rebounds with nine. Charleston Southern (8-17, 4-6) look to sweep the season series against Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

WIN 33 50-83

CSU 25 40-65

WIN (83): Talford 20, Doucet 15, Duncomb 10, Jolly 9, Harrison 8, Johnson 7, Diallo 5, Kamarad 3, Baker 2, Wilson 2, Jones III 2

CSU (65): Kelly 27, Berry 21, Wilkins 9, Oden Jr. 5, Johnson 2, Olalere 1

Three Pointers: WIN 7-19, CSU 6-24

Free Throws: WIN 10-12, CSU, 11-20