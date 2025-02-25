AU Gets Up Early, Closes out EHC

ANDERSON—Anderson built an insurmountable 16-point halftime lead that aided its 79-74 over Emory & Henry college Abney Athletic Center Saturday afternoon.

Austin Webb led the Trojans with 18 points and seven rebounds. Jackson Crawford led the Wasps with 13 points while Gabe Brown led the team with seven rebounds in only 15 minutes of play. The Trojans (15-11, 11-11) finish their season on the road with two games this week.

E&H 22 52-74

AND 38 41-79

E&H (74): Crawford 13, Drummer 12, Dixon 10, Madassalia 9, Leftwich 8, Pilson 8, Curley 7, Ritchie 5, Brown 2

AND (79): Webb 18, Greco 15, Middlton 13, Wright Jr. 11, Repass 6, Jones 5, Perez 4, Reeves 3, McAbee 2, Moore 2

Three Pointers: E&H 6-30, AND 22-29

Free Throws: E&H 16-19, AND 5-19

__________

USC Upstate 79, Charleston Southern 69

CHARLESTON— Taje’ Kelly continued his remarkable campaign with another double-double in the Bucs third straight loss Saturday afternoon at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The major bright spot during a woeful Bucs season, Kelly led the team in points (23) and rebounds (13). Mister Dean and Karmani Gregory led the Spartans with 16 points apiece. Dean and Daniel Helterhoff tied the team lead in rebounds (6). Charleston Southern (10-20, 6-9) will finish its regular season at Radford this Saturday.

USC 42 37-79

CSU 30 39-69

USC (79): Gregory 16, Dean 16, Harris 15, Adkins 12, Helterhoff 6, McConnell 5, Skinner 5, Johnson 2, Book 2

CSU (69): Kelly 23, Oden Jr. 16, Berry 10, Jones 10, Wilkins 8, Camara 2

Three Pointers: USC 5-13, CSU 7-26

Free Throws: USC 12-18, CSU 18-22

_________

UNC Pembroke 88, North Greenville 70

PEMBROKE— North Greenville’s pitiful season continued in its fifth straight loss on Saturday afternoon at English E. Jones Center in front of nearly 1,000 attendees.

Freshman Michael Wilson Jr. dominated, leading the Trailblazers in points while tying his season high (28). Jacob Brown led the team in rebounds (6). Bradlee Haskell led UNC Pembroke with 22 points while Joe’l Pettiford led the team in rebounds (8). North Greenville (9-18, 5-14) will finish its regular season this Wednesday at home against Francis Marion.

NGU 35 35-70

UNC 46 42-88

NGU (70): Wilson Jr. 28, Topham 12, Brown 12, Baker 8, Brown 3, Rillie 3, Thompson 2, Djoussa 2

UNC (88): Haskell 22, Watson 18, Carr 17, Pettiford 11, Cobb 9, Gardner 7, Kurtas 3, Berenbaum 1

Three Pointers: NGU 8-17, UNC 10-19

Free Throws: NGU 22-30, UNC 12-19