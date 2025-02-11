Charleston Southern Welcomes Five New Board Members

The Charleston Southern University Board of Trustees welcomed five new members and approved the 2025 officers at the January board meeting. Dean Murphy will serve as chair of the board for the second year. Jerry Williams will serve as vice chair and Bill Carpenter as secretary for the second year.
The five board members include three former board members and two first-time members:
- Seth Buckley is director of leadership development of Fire Pit Ranch in Spartanburg, which focuses on mentoring young men. He is serving his first term.
- James Davis is an attorney with Davis & Davis Law Firm in Salisbury, N.C., and is serving his second term as a trustee. He has also been a member of the CSU Board of Visitors.
- Linda Fick is a retired businesswoman and lives in Bluffton. She previously served a term on the board and has been a member of the CSU Women’s Council.
- Judy Hetz is president of EduCare, Inc., and is serving her second term on the board. She is also a member of the CSU Board of Visitors and Buc Club.
- Randy Harling is the lead pastor of Summerville Baptist Church in Summerville and is serving his first term on the board.