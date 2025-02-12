Church Gives Nearly $25K to Erase More Than $5.7M in Medical Debt

About three months before Christmas, Pastor Joel Southerland of Peavine Baptist Church in Rock Springs, Ga., began asking for members to give toward a “Christmas Project.” The catch, however, was that he couldn’t tell them what it was for.

Members and guests found out at the church’s Christmas Eve services.

“Medical debt is the No. 1 cause of consumer bankruptcy in the United States,” Southerland told the crowd. “It gets on your credit report. It can stop you from getting a house loan [or] car loan, sometimes a job. Twenty-six percent of Americans deal with the crippling effects of medical debt.”

When medical debt reaches a status of non-payment, hospitals make that debt available to purchase for pennies on the dollar (or even less than a penny on the dollar) to collection agencies or charitable groups like Undue Medical Debt, a national organization founded in 2014 by former debt collection executives. Also known as RIP Medical Debt, the organization claims to have eliminated nearly $15 billion in medical debt since its inception.

Peavine members gave $24,879.65, which settled $5.7 million in medical debt for 4,280 people in an area stretching through Catoosa, Walker and Whitfield counties in northwest Georgia, referred to as “Peavine City” by staff and members. It serves as a target for community ministry of the approximately 497,000 who live there.

Southerland, who recently celebrated eight years as pastor, said the secrecy about the project wasn’t without precedent.

“The church trusts us enough to do this because we do it regularly,” he said, referring to outreaches in addition to those at Christmas. Altogether, Peavine raised nearly $80,000 during the Christmas season not only toward relieving medical debt, but for other partnerships with foster care, local food banks and a crisis pregnancy center.

The church’s praise team Christmas concert also donated another $10,000 to the Christmas projects after its three nights of performances. No part of the church’s annual budget goes toward funding the projects.

“Six years ago, we did 12 Days of Christmas, which came about after we polled people on what types of Christmas projects they would like for us to do,” Southerland told Baptist Press. “We took the top 12. That introduced us to the partnership with foster care as well as the opportunity to gift a car to a local schoolteacher who was young and early in her career.”

Partnership with the foster organization centers around taking children and teens shopping at a Walmart with $600 to spend on themselves. The visit concludes with eating at a nice chain restaurant.

A separate contribution of more than $6,000 to the Dade County Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) helps bring Christmas gifts for children as well, another effort Peavine has done for several years.

Beneficiaries of this year’s medical debt relief received a card from Undue Medical Debt explaining the amount had been paid off by Peavine. Directions sent the reader to a video where Southerland explained why the church did it, followed by a presentation of the gospel and how Jesus paid everyone’s sin debt.

Southerland and others explained at the Christmas Eve services the motivation behind the work.

“This project isn’t just about numbers. It’s about people — families who can now breathe a little easier and focus on their health and well-being instead of medical bills,” said Executive Pastor Daniel Currie. “We’re grateful to be part of a church that believes in serving others in such a tangible, life-changing way.”

— Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.