Dalrymple to Lead Ongoing Southern Baptist Sexual Abuse Response

Jeff Dalrymple has been named to lead the office within the SBC Executive Committee dedicated to Southern Baptists’ long-term efforts in Sexual Abuse Prevention and Response, according to a statement from EC President and CEO Jeff Iorg.

Dalrymple, 49, begins his role immediately. He will be formally introduced at the SBC Executive Committee’s Feb. 17-18 meeting. At that time, Iorg said, several sexual abuse prevention and response initiatives will be announced in order for those to be in place by the time of the 2025 SBC Annual Meeting in June.

“During our multiple interviews, I was consistently impressed with Jeff’s breadth of technical knowledge as well as his calm and reasoned demeanor about these sensitive issues,” Iorg said. “He has the informational background and strength of character needed to take on this strategic new position.”

Dalrymple, of Jacksonville, Fla., comes to the Executive Committee after serving as executive director of the Evangelical Council for Abuse Prevention (ECAP), which works to set national standards to protect vulnerable groups. He also is owner and president of The Hospitality Project LLC, a leadership consulting firm.

The Sexual Abuse Prevention and Response department will be funded in its initial stages by approximately $1.8 million remaining from the $3 million gift by Send Relief in June 2022 toward the SBC’s sexual abuse response.

Iorg cited Dalrymple’s work through ECAP and his Southern Baptist background as critical to his being named to the position.

“This organization sets national standards and provides certification in sexual abuse prevention and response for all kinds of ministry organizations,” Iorg said. “Through this experience, Jeff has developed a broad understanding of issues related to sexual abuse prevention and response.

“Prior to his service at ECAP, he served as a vice president at Southern Seminary for nine years and with the Kentucky Baptist Convention for two years. He understands how to work with and among Southern Baptists — including our polity and denominational structures.”

Dalrymple led Crossings, an agency of the KBC, for two years.

Dalrymple will name an assistant in the coming weeks and become familiar with other SBC Executive Committee staff while beginning work “to expand our sexual abuse prevention and response efforts incrementally and as needed,” said Iorg.

“Our goal — as I have stated repeatedly — is a robust response in this important ministry challenge. While we are moving deliberately, we are also moving consistently and purposefully toward workable solutions,” he added.

— Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.