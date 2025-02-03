Horton Previews SBC Pastors’ Conference in Interview Series

D.J. Horton, senior pastor of Church at The Mill, Moore, S.C., and president of the 2025 SBC Pastors’ Conference, launched a new interview series Monday, Jan. 20, with those involved in this year’s conference.

Horton was joined by SBC President Clint Pressley, pastor at nearby Hickory Grove Baptist in the Charlotte area, for the debut episode of the interview series. Available through the “SBC This Week” podcast feed, the interview series will include discussions with pastors, speakers and leaders involved in this year’s Pastors’ Conference and will center around the theme of “Worth Following.”

The interview with Pressley and Horton is available to listen to at SBCThisWeek.com and BaptistPress.com.

New episodes of the interview series will be available every Monday leading up to the 2025 SBC Pastors’ Conference, which will be held June 8-9, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.