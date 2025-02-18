NAMB Encouraging Pastors to Leverage March 16 to Share John 3:16

This year, March 16 falls on a Sunday, and the North American Mission Board’s evangelism team is urging Southern Baptist churches to plan a special outreach on that day with a campaign: “3:16 on 3/16.”

“John 3:16 has been referred to as the gospel in a nutshell. It’s probably the most widely known Bible verse in the world,” said Tim Dowdy, NAMB’s president of evangelism. “So, in cooperation with our state conventions and associations, on March 16, we’re encouraging all SBC pastors to preach on John 3:16.”

NAMB’s evangelism team has created a website, 316on316.com, that includes resources designed to help churches and pastors prepare for that Sunday. Sermon prompts, outreach ideas and a prayer guide can help a church engage their neighbors with the gospel in the lead-up to March 16.

The 3:16 on 3/16 campaign represents an opportunity for pastors to unify around evangelism, but it also affords churches the chance to put evangelism before their people during a time when there seems to be an increasing openness to the gospel. To learn more about 3:16 on 3/16, visit 316on316.com.