Noted Educator Named New Dean at NGU

Michael L. Bryant, noted Southern Baptist educator and writer, has been named dean of the College of Christian Studies at North Greenville University, President Gene C. Fant Jr. announced on Feb. 20.

Bryant, who also will serve as professor of Christian Studies and special assistant to the president for Church Engagement, officially begins at NGU on June 1. He moves to the Upstate institution from Charleston Southern University, where he has served most recently as vice president for Strategic Planning, Faith Integration and Christian Leadership since 2019. He has worked in academic and administrative roles at Charleston Southern University since 2008, including two terms as CSU’s interim president.

“I am delighted to announce that Dr. Bryant will be joining NGU in this significant role, which includes an appointment assisting me in our partnership with the churches of the South Carolina Baptist Convention,” said President Fant. “He is a master scholar and administrator who has been at the forefront of leading our sister institution for nearly two decades. NGU’s College of Christian Studies is an institutional crown jewel, one of our academic and cultural cornerstones, and we believe that Dr. Bryant can build on the college’s strong reputation and commitment to Christ-first excellence. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to our community.”

As special assistant to the president for Church Engagement, Bryant will be the university’s primary liaison with churches, particularly churches related to the South Carolina Baptist Convention and the Southern Baptist Convention, with responsibility for connecting with local churches and other stakeholders in Baptist and evangelical circles, as well as cultivating and maintaining relationships with pastors and denominational leaders.

“I am deeply grateful to Drs. Fant and Baker for the opportunity to serve in these roles,” Bryant said. “Grounded in Scripture, NGU’s College of Christian Studies has a long tradition of equipping students to serve Christ and His church throughout the world. Graduates are recognized as humble servants, caring shepherds, and faithful stewards. May the Lord build on this strong tradition and equip countless more students to renew and expand His church in the days to come.”

Bryant will be the second dean in the history of NGU’s College of Christian Studies, succeeding Walter Johnson, who became the founding dean when the college was formed in 1994. Johnson retired at the end of the spring 2024 semester. The college offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs in Christian studies, intercultural studies, youth ministry, and Christian ministry as it implements both traditional and online study opportunities through campuses in Tigerville and Greer, S.C.

“Throughout our conversations with Dr. Bryant regarding this leadership post, we were impressed with his openness to following God’s leadership,” said NGU Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Hunter Baker. “Over his career, he has been developing skills which have uniquely prepared him for this role, from classroom instruction to leadership development and strategic planning. His experience and gifts will strengthen our work as we equip ministry students to actively embrace a biblical worldview in an ever-changing culture.”

In the fall 2024 semester, NGU launched a dean search process through a committee of faculty, administrative staff, and alumni. The committee, which received nearly 40 applications for the post, was chaired by Larry McDonald, associate provost for Graduate Studies and professor of Christian Studies.

“Dr. Bryant possesses the mind of a scholar, the heart of a pastor, and the leadership ability of a statesman,” McDonald said. “We are excited and grateful that he will be joining our NGU community. His expertise and skill will surely be used by God to further His kingdom work in the lives of our students, faculty, and staff to continue our impact for Christ on both the church and society.”

Bryant completed a Bachelor of Science degree from Charleston Southern University in 1995, with a major in history and a minor in music. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1998 and completed a Ph.D. degree from the seminary in 2008. He currently is pursuing a Doctor of Educational Ministry degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Born and reared in Garrett, Ky., Bryant made a public profession of faith in Christ at the age of eight. He said during his seminary studies, he felt God leading him to work in Christian higher education. Upon completion of his Ph.D. degree in 2008, he was asked to return to CSU as a professor in the Christian Studies program. Since that time, he has served in a variety of roles at his alma mater, including chair of the Department of Religion (2012-13), founding dean of the College of Christian Studies (2013-16), executive vice president (2016-19), and two terms as CSU’s interim president (2018, 2023).

“NGU is blessed to have Dr. Bryant join their team as dean of Christian Studies,” said Charleston Southern University President Keith Faulkner. “Michael is a devoted Christ-follower, seasoned leader, talented scholar, teacher, and a mission-minded man of integrity. While we are sad to see Michael and Amy leave our team, it provides great comfort to our community that they will continue to serve the Baptists of South Carolina in one of our sister schools.”

As vice president for Strategic Planning, Faith Integration and Christian Leadership, he has led CSU’s Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership, with focused programs through institutes in biblical worldview, faith and learning, leadership, and marketplace ministry.

Bryant has been a visiting lecturer at Baptist colleges and seminaries in Ethiopia, Uganda, Cameroon, and Moldova. He has written publications for Worldview Study Bible, and the Encyclopedia of Christianity in the United States, among others. A list of his published works can be found here.

Bryant and his wife, Amy, have been married for 28 years. They are members of Northwood Baptist Church in North Charleston, S.C. The Bryants have four children, Abby (married to Jared Rogers), Joseph (a 2023 NGU graduate), Lydia, and Anna.

Marty O’Gwynn is vice president for Advancement and University Engagement at North Greenville University.