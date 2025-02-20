Obituary: Jack Mahaffey

Jack Edward Mahaffey, 94, of Liberty, died Feb. 14, 2025.

A native of Liberty, he was a graduate of Clemson University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1966, he and his wife moved with their three sons to Thailand to serve as Southern Baptist missionaries, living in Bangkok, Pattalung and Hat Yai. After retiring from missionary service, he wrote a book about his missionary experiences in Thailand titled Worth It All, published by Courier Publishing.

Survivors include two sons and two granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Oneida Dodson Mahaffey.