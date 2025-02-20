Obituary: Jimmie Harley

Jimmie E. Harley, 89, of Taylors, S.C., died Feb. 16, 2025.

A native of Denmark, S.C, he was a graduate of Mars Hill University, Furman University, and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. He also received honorary doctorates from Furman and Charleson Southern universities.

While in seminary, he served on a church staff in Indiana. After completing his seminary education, he was called as pastor of four Baptist churches in South Carolina: Welcome, Anderson; First Baptist, Wagener; Eastlan, Greenville; and First Baptist, Florence. After retiring in Florence, he was called to Taylors First Baptist Church, where he was interim and associate pastor. He then retired in 2018, but continued to help with funerals, weddings, and pastoral care.

He held a variety of denominational positions at different levels in South Carolina, including moderator and other associational committees. He served on the Executive Board and was a trustee of the Baptist Foundation, Charleston Southern University, and Ministries of Aging. He also was elected as president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. In addition, he was a trustee of GuideStone Financial Resources and the Stewardship Commission, where he served as chairman. He also served on the Committee of Committees of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Survivors include his wife, Gayle Harley, two daughters, two sons, and 10 grandchildren.