Playoff Expanded College Football’s Platform Along with the Faith of Players, Coaches

As the seconds ticked off the clock in Mercedez-Benz Stadium Monday night, Jan. 20, they closed out Ohio State’s ninth national championship as well as the longest college football season ever. Both may also become markers for when the faith of players and coaches reached a new level of prominence.
Right after the game and then upon being named the MVP, Buckeye quarterback Will Howard started by thanking his “Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.” Those words joined others during the first-ever college playoff like Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard and Texas’ Quinn Ewers as well as Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson.
Ohio State was a heavy favorite to win it all well before the season began. In addition to key additions through the transfer portal, the Buckeyes made use of NIL to retain several players who otherwise could have opted for the NFL. Adding good players is desirable, of course, but comes at the risk of disrupting team chemistry.
Running back TreVeyon Henderson talked about it directly after Ole Miss star Quinshon Judkins joined OSU last year. On being asked by a reporter last March about Judkins’ arrival, Henderson shared how his faith helped him get past any jealousy.
“I’m excited that he came here,” said Henderson, who could be the first running back taken in this year’s NFL draft. “I’m thankful that God led me to welcome him as a brother, to love on him and treat him with respect as I should.”
He went on to say that one could expect jealousy or envy “to creep up in your heart” in such a situation.
“That’s not the kind of guy God has called me to be,” Henderson said.
Last May, Henderson joined star receiver Emeka Egbuka and tight end Gee Scott, who had five receptions for 30 yards in the semifinal win over Texas, at a local high school to talk about their faith.
“Football is a gift that God has allowed me to play, and He’s given me a platform to continue to spread the Word, spread the gospel and lead others to Him,” said Henderson, whose testimony was explored further by Sports Spectrum. “That’s my purpose — to continue to play this game for the glory of the Lord.”
Last fall, videos surfaced of a baptism service at OSU led by several football players, notably Henderson and Egbuka. Up to 1,000 people gathered to watch at least 60 baptisms, the school paper reported.
The Other Side of the Game
It’s common for athletes to praise God after a win. Not so much after a loss, though one can argue if the impact is even greater.
Leonard had plenty of opportunities for the former as the Fighting Irish made its run to the championship game. After bringing his team back late to within a score, however, the senior could only watch as bits of scarlet and grey confetti fell to the turf.
Meeting with reporters after the game, Leonard’s voice cracked with emotion, though resolute with his first words.
“Before I answer your question, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for giving me the opportunity to play in this game,” he said.
Leonard opened the national championship leading Notre Dame on an impressive 18-play, 75-yard drive that included two fourth-down conversions, the second one a 1-yard run by Leonard for the score to put the Irish up early.
Immediately after crossing the goal line, he found a camera and held up his armband to reveal “Matthew 23:12,” which says “Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted.”
He also wrote “Proverbs 27:17” on his hand, explaining to reporters that “As iron sharpens iron, so shall one man sharpen another.”
That verse, he said, was a nod to fellow believers on Ohio State’s team. “We strengthened each other in our faith in competing against each other,” Leonard added.
Leonard wasn’t alone. After his season ended against the Buckeyes, Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron sat with Ewers in the post-game press conference and talked about the “amazing” opportunity of playing in such a game.
“At the end of the day … you don’t always come out on top,” said Barron before motioning to Ewers beside him. “But we won. We truly know who our leader is, and that’s God and Jesus Christ.
“… [Having] the opportunity to glorify God on the football field has truly been amazing.”
After the game, Henderson called himself out for an earlier personal foul penalty.
“[I spent] some time with the Lord on the sideline, asking for forgiveness and helping me to repent, to turn away,” he said. “That’s not the person I want to be.”
Leading to the Truth
A late field goal by Oregon caused Boise State’s only loss before succumbing in the Fiesta Bowl to Penn State in Danielson’s first full season as head coach.
“It means everything to me,” he said during an interview before that game when asked about his faith.
“That does not mean that I am perfect. I talk about three things: love Jesus, work hard and treat people right. [It] doesn’t mean I do that all the time, [but] that’s who I want to be and something I focus on. So, my relationship with Jesus is the only way I can be everything I need to be for this team.”
Defensive tackle Ahmed Hassanein had six tackles, five solo, and a sack against the Nittany Lions. The senior from Cairo, Egypt, made a point in the postgame presser to tell Danielson, “You changed my life.”
“I did not know God until I got to Boise State,” said Hassanein. “I serve a true champion. Jesus Christ is the only true God. He died and rose from the dead three days later.
“That’s the champion that I serve. Thank you, Coach D. Like, seriously, you changed my life.”
In addition to being a huge Buckeyes fan, Matt Pardi has served as collegiate director the last seven years with the State Convention of Baptists in Ohio. His travels have brought observations of a growing sense of revival, often led by athletes.
“The boldness of the Ohio State players’ faith has definitely affected that campus and others in the state,” he told Baptist Press. “It has been an encouragement and a catalyst. Other athletes at other schools like Bowling Green State are also being public about their faith.”
An interest in spiritual matters has increased among collegians, Pardi added.
“There’s a hunger for truth among young people right now that is pretty noticeable with college students,” he said. “They have access to more information than anyone, ever, but want to know about truth.
“Of course, we believe the Lord has put that desire in them for the Truth, capital T.”
‘Faith in Above’
ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and Rece Davis couldn’t help but talk about the impact of faith on Ohio State and its run for the national title. As an overwhelming favorite in the preseason, the Buckeyes stumbled on the road against Oregon and experienced an unimaginable loss against Michigan that left many calling for the firing of head coach Ryan Day.
“Faith in above and faith in one another” pulled Ohio State through the season, said Van Pelt.
Davis responded with his experience in talking with Egbuka and others on the team, pointing out the influence they had with other students such as with the baptism service.
“It became something powerful to them, not because they thought it was going to be handed to them to help them win a game, but it changed their relationships,” Davis said. “It changed selfishness and made it go away. It was impactful for them.”
Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.