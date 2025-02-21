Wright’s Double-Double Pushes AU Past Wingate

ANDERSON— A. J. Wright’s 21-point double-double led Anderson past Wingate in a thrilling double overtime 108-97-win Wednesday night at Abney Athletic Center.

Aaron Hill knocked down a clutch three pointer with 10 seconds remaining in the second half to clinch overtime. Anderson outscored Wingate 21-11 in the second overtime for the win. Wright’s 12 rebounds led the Trojans, while Cole Middleton led the scoring with 24 points. Kendall Taylor led Wingate with 29 points and 10 rebounds for his own double-double.

The Trojans (14-11, 10-11) look to improve upon their two-game win streak against Emory & Henry University on Saturday.

WIN 31 44 11 11-97

AND 34 41 11 22-108

WIN (97): Taylor 29, Hall 20, Bradley 14, Erbeck 12, Pack 9, Lingo 7, Miller 3

AND (108): Middleton 24, Jones 22, Wright Jr 21, Perez 13, McAbee 11, Webb 6, Repass 6, Reeves 3, Greco 2

Three Pointers: WIN 13-39, AND 8-29

Free Throws: WIN 22-28, AND 36-47

__________

Lees-McRae 71, North Greenville 70

TIGERVILLE— Ja’Quavian Florence knocked down a clutch go ahead three-pointer to lead Lees-McRae past North Greenville on Wednesday night at Hayes Gymnasium.

John Haddock Rogers led the Trailblazers with 18 points, despite only playing 21 minutes. Michael Wilson Jr. led the team with seven rebounds. Nico Ashley led the Bobcats with 18 points and co-led the team with six rebounds.

North Greenville (9-17, 4-7) has lost ten of its last 11 games after a strong start to the season. The Trailblazers play their last road game Saturday at UNC Pembroke.

LMC 29 42-71

NGU 31 39-70

LMC (71): Ashley 18, Smith 15, Florence 12, Kent 11, Redmond 4, Deburgo 4, Okwakol 3, Nelson 2, Pourciau 2

NGU (70): Rogers 18, Wilson Jr 17, Sowell 13, Brown 8, Brown 7, Thompson 5, Topham 2

Three Pointers: LMC 8-19, NGU 6-18

Free Throws: LMC 15-19, NGU 16-20

__________

High Point 83, Charleston Southern 60

HIGH POINT— The Bucs never led Wednesday night in an lopsided loss at Qubein Arena.

Daylen Berry led the Bucs with 15 points while Taje’ Kelly pulled down six rebounds. Kimani Hamilton led High Point with 20 points while Juslin Bodo Bodo led the team with 11 boards.

Charleston Southern (10-19, 6-8) plays its last regular season home game this Saturday against USC Upstate.

CSU 28 32-60

HPU 39 44-83

CSU (60): Berry 15, Johnson 14, Kelly 14, Jones 8, Oden Jr. 5, Wilkins 2, Camara 2

HPU (83): Hamilton 20, Giffa 18, Pettiford 14, Thiam 9, Bodo Bodo 6, Anderson 6, Sargiunas 4, Hildebrandt 3, Benham 2, Johnston 1

Three Pointers: CSU 5-20, HPU 6-18

Free Throws: CSU 9-14, HPU 9-12