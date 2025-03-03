AU Closes Regular Season with Win over Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, TN— Dallas Jones and Anderson dominated Tusculum Saturday afternoon 75-46 in the regular-season finale. Jones totaled his team leading and season high 26 points in only 26 minutes.

Austin Webb and Sam Perez tied the team lead in rebounds with seven. Akeem Odusipe’s 13-point 11 rebound double-double led the team in both categories. Anderson (16-12, 12-12) will face Lenoir-Rhyne University Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament. Anderson is 0-2 so far against Lenoir-Rhyne this season.

AND 39 36-75

TUS 18 28-46

AND (75): Jones 26, Webb 14, Wright Jr. 10, McAbee 9, Middleton 8, Repass 4, Perez 3, Moore 2

TUS (46): Odusipe 13, Kimber 7, Hale 5, Kimber 4, Britton 4, Jackson 3, Owens 3, Richerson 3, Hall 2, Printup 2

Three Pointers: AND 10-25, TUS 4-18

Free Throws: AND 15-18, TUS 14-21

__________

NGU Makes Quick Exit from CC Tourney

WILSON— North Greenville never led in its 79-74 first round loss against Converse in the Conference Carolinas tournament on Sunday night at Wilson Gymnasium.

The Trailblazers first round exit wasn’t surprising after finishing 6-14 in conference play this season. North Greenville is 2-7 all-time against the Valkyries after three consecutive losses this season. CaDarrius Sowell scored a season-high 21 points and Jacob Brown pulled down 11 rebounds, each led the Trailblazers.

Joel Pullen led Converse in points (20) while Leonardo Da Campo and Kyle Monk led the team with six rebounds each. North Greenville (10-19, 6-14) will look to retain its young talent this offseason after a disappointing season.

NGU 36 38-74

CON 44 35-79

NGU (74): Sowell 21, Wilson Jr. 17, Brown 15, Topham 7, Thompson 5, Perry 3, Baker 3, Rogers 2, Brown 1

CON (79): Pullen 20, Burgess III 15, Mitchell 15, Buffo 9, Lorange 6, Reams 6, Da Campo 5, Ahnstrand 3

Three Pointers: NGU 8-22, CON 9-25

Free Throws: NGU 16-27, CON 22-32

__________

Radford Hands CSU 76-60 Loss in Regular Season Finale

RADFORD— Radford’s 16-4 first half run aided its dominant win over the Bucs on Saturday afternoon at Donald N. Dedmon Center. Taje’ Kelly compiled 22 points and eight rebounds; each led the team.

Jarvis Moss led Radford in points (17) while Josiah Harris led the team in rebounds (10). The Bucs (10-21, 6-10) finished the regular season by losing four straight. CSU will play UNC Asheville on Friday night in the opening round of the Big South Championship tournament. CSU is 0-2 against UNC Asheville this season.

CSU 29 31-60

RAD 40 36-76

CSU (60): Kelly 22, Wilkins 14, Jones 12, Berry 5, Oden Jr. 3, Olalere 2, Gause 2

RAD (76): Moss 17, Early 11, Harris 9, NeSmith 9, Harris 8, Yamazaki 8, Davis 5, Gaines 4, Sirtautas 3, Chatman 2

Three Pointers: CSU 6-24, RAD 5-14

Free Throws: CSU 10-13, RAD 23-27