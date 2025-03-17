AU Takes Two of Three from Tusculum in Weekend Series

GREENEVILLE— The Anderson Trojans were a walk-off away from sweeping Tusculum during its series victory at Pioneer Park this past weekend.

The Trojans swept Friday’s doubleheader but lost Saturday afternoon on a walk-off walk in the eleventh inning.

Game 1

Chaos ensued immediately in the first, ending with the Pioneers ahead 3-2. In the third, shortstop Carson Molinaroli and right fielder Braeden Harrison’s two-run singles assisted the five-run Trojan inning. Catcher Dom Bello belted a two-run homerun in the sixth that gave the Trojans an inevitable 9-7 win.

Harrison went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Bello went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Walker Noland earned the win after 6.2 innings allowing five runs and six walks.

Box score

Game 2

The Pioneers held a 3-1 lead entering the sixth when first baseman Gray Wells scorched a two-run triple then scored on the ensuing play. With the score knotted at 4 into the eighth, Trojan leftfielder Shane Thomas walked in a run followed by an RBI sac fly that produced the 6-4 final score.

Wells went 3-3 with two RBI and a walk while Brooks Mauro went 2-3 with two runs scored. Anderson reliever Corben Childers collected the win after 1.2 innings perfect innings.

Box score

Game 3

Entering the sixth, Anderson held a 3-2 lead in part because of Harrison’s fifth inning solo shot. Pioneer third baseman Mac Schmarder’s solo homerun began an eight run sixth inning which consisted of seven singles and two HBP. The Trojans responded immediately with five runs highlighted by Wells’ two-run double in the top of the seventh.

A two-out Trojan rally and wild-pitch tied the game in the ninth at 10, forcing extra-innings. In his third inning of work, Childers allowed a single and walked three batters (one intentionally), scoring the winning run. Harrison went 4-6 with four runs scored and a home run. Mauro hit 3-6 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Anderson University (16-10, 6-6) will play non-conference Limestone at Greenville Drive’s home Fluor Field on Tuesday night.

Box score

__________

NGU Drops Second Series in Program History

TIGERVILLE— North Greenville lost two of three to conference foe Barton University over the weekend at Ray and Bea Dillard field. It’s the first series loss to the Bulldogs since 2014 and only the second ever.

Game 1

Brett Bloomquist welcomed Bulldogs’ starter A. J. Campbell with a two-run homer to begin the first inning. The Trailblazers tacked on one more via an RBI groundout and never looked back. North Greenville eventually won 12-1 on the back of starting pitcher Brody Fowler who picked up his fourth win. Fowler threw six innings of shutout ball, struck out two and allowed three hits.

Bloomquist went 1-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored while DH Tristan Salinas went 3-3 with a homer and two runs scored.

Box score

Game 2

A pair of solo shots in the first by Bulldogs Yariel Diaz and Trailblazers Bloomquist scored the only runs until the eighth. Barton’s shortstop Luis Sauri launched a two-run homerun down the left field line in the eighth inning, notching a 3-1 Bulldogs’ victory.

Trailblazer starter Matty Brown allowed one run on five hits and struck out eight over six innings. Bloomquist’s homerun was one of only five hits for NGU. Matthew Rivers allowed one run on four hits and struck out six over seven innings for Barton.

Box score

Game 3

Barton dominated North Greenville in game three. After a run in the first, a triple, two HBP and three singles scored four runs in the second for the Bulldogs. A two-run double left fielder Salvatore Laimo aided the three run fifth, and 8-0 Bulldogs lead.

North Greenville scored five in the fifth, thanks to back-to-back doubles from Salinas and Foulks but didn’t rally again. The Trailblazers eventually lost 10-6. Third baseman Bryce Roddey went 4-5 with an RBI while Foulks hit 2-5 with three RBI.

Top-ranked North Greenville (21-6, 10-5) will play at non-conference Trevecca Nazarene University on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Box score

__________

High Point Sweeps CSU

HIGH POINT—Charleston Southern was swept over the weekend by High Point at Williard Stadium.

The Bucs never led for a full inning throughout the weekend and are 2-8 in their last 10 against the Panthers.

Game 1

High Point pounced on Bucs starter Nick Timpanelli early, scoring three runs in the first.

Back-to-back bases loaded walks scored two more in the third for the Panthers. Center fielder Konny Durschlag launched a three-run homerun in the fifth, aiding High Point’s eventually 16-6 victory.

Bucs Center fielder Lew Rice went 2-2 with two walks and an RBI. Every Bucs pitcher struggled, but Timpanelli allowed four earned runs, six walks and six hits over three innings.

Box score

Game 2

The Panthers scored early yet again with a double then RBI single from Miggy Echazarreta. Left fielder Christian Smith ripped a two-run homerun in the second. The Bucs battled but couldn’t muster up much offense in the 6-3 loss.

Bucs Catcher Lucas Pringle went 2-4 while left fielder Kain Collins went 1-2 with three walks and an RBI.

Box score

Game 3:

The Bucs sole series lead came in the fourth after three walks and two singles scored four runs, giving the Bucs a 4-2 lead.

The Panthers responded immediately in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI triple and groundout to tie the game.

A four run eighth highlighted by a two-run double from Three Hillier sealed the 8-5 Panthers victory, and sweep. The Bucs totaled just 16 hits over the series and one XBH. Starting pitcher Ryan Cole surrendered four runs and walked two over four innings. Rice went 1-2 with two walks and a run scored.

Charleston Southern (12-6, 0-3) will play USC Upstate at home next weekend.

Box score