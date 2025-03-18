Church Beyond the Times

In my late 20s, I was called to pastor a small, rural church in deep East Texas. Having come from years of associate pastoral ministry in more urban contexts, the first thought that crossed my mind was how “behind the times” this sweet church was. To reach the community, we’d need to change much, and we did — slowly, organically, and methodically. Of course, the Spirit-empowered gospel was the impetus behind the conversion growth we experienced there. But I do feel that our revitalization was at least in some way enriched by our church’s willingness to embrace some new trends and try some new things.
The pressure to keep up with “the times” is real. None of us “do church” exactly like we did 100 years ago, or even 20 years ago. The culture changes. The times change. The Word of God is firmly fixed in heaven, but we are perpetual stewards of it under the sun. However, the confidence we have will always be in an unchanging message that announces an unending future. Consequently, the strange glory of Christ’s church will never be displayed in its adoption of contemporary trends. G.K. Chesterton once wrote: “The Church always seems to be behind the times, when it is really beyond the times; it is waiting till the last fad shall have seen its last summer. It keeps the key of a permanent virtue.” (The Ball and the Cross, 1909).
I encourage you to embrace the strange glory of a church always out of place and ever beyond the times. Be contemporarily relevant where you can. Minister within the world you have inherited. But refuse to sacrifice the church’s peculiar glory on the altar of a culture’s temporary trends.
At the end of tech advancements
At the end of styled enhancements
When all trends of worship do tire
Dwarfed and drowned by heaven’s mixed choir
Once all fads are now exhausted
Once all vogues are now accosted
Best we own to wear to the show
All but rags ‘neath celest’ial robes
In swift fell the Faithful and True
Will secure and set all things new
Word from His mouth judge the nations
City of God in final station
What we’ve seen and all that we know
Once eclipsed, behind now below
All we thought fresh under the sun
Sight now unveiled, new we’ve known none
Ages pass and flowers all fade
But Christ’s church by Spirit is stayed
Hope full set on He who will come
Standard’s line immovably plumbed
So we live in tomorrow’s world
Eyes all fixed on a home impearled
Trends of today turn on a dime
Christ’s own Church transcends all time.