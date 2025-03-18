Church Beyond the Times

In my late 20s, I was called to pastor a small, rural church in deep East Texas. Having come from years of associate pastoral ministry in more urban contexts, the first thought that crossed my mind was how “behind the times” this sweet church was. To reach the community, we’d need to change much, and we did — slowly, organically, and methodically. Of course, the Spirit-empowered gospel was the impetus behind the conversion growth we experienced there. But I do feel that our revitalization was at least in some way enriched by our church’s willingness to embrace some new trends and try some new things.

The pressure to keep up with “the times” is real. None of us “do church” exactly like we did 100 years ago, or even 20 years ago. The culture changes. The times change. The Word of God is firmly fixed in heaven, but we are perpetual stewards of it under the sun. However, the confidence we have will always be in an unchanging message that announces an unending future. Consequently, the strange glory of Christ’s church will never be displayed in its adoption of contemporary trends. G.K. Chesterton once wrote: “The Church always seems to be behind the times, when it is really beyond the times; it is waiting till the last fad shall have seen its last summer. It keeps the key of a permanent virtue.” (The Ball and the Cross, 1909).

I encourage you to embrace the strange glory of a church always out of place and ever beyond the times. Be contemporarily relevant where you can. Minister within the world you have inherited. But refuse to sacrifice the church’s peculiar glory on the altar of a culture’s temporary trends.

At the end of tech advancements

At the end of styled enhancements

When all trends of worship do tire

Dwarfed and drowned by heaven’s mixed choir

Once all fads are now exhausted

Once all vogues are now accosted

Best we own to wear to the show

All but rags ‘neath celest’ial robes

In swift fell the Faithful and True

Will secure and set all things new

Word from His mouth judge the nations

City of God in final station

What we’ve seen and all that we know

Once eclipsed, behind now below

All we thought fresh under the sun

Sight now unveiled, new we’ve known none

Ages pass and flowers all fade

But Christ’s church by Spirit is stayed

Hope full set on He who will come

Standard’s line immovably plumbed

So we live in tomorrow’s world

Eyes all fixed on a home impearled

Trends of today turn on a dime

Christ’s own Church transcends all time.