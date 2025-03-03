College Baseball: AU Offensive Explosion Leads to Sweep of Davis & Elkins

ANDERSON—Anderson outscored the Senators 45-6 over their three-game sweep at Anderson Memorial this past weekend. Senior right-handed pitcher Walker Noland dominated on the mound for the Trojans in game one of the Saturday doubleheader.

Noland allowed one run, struck out 13 and walked one over six innings. A two out RBI single from Grant Measly in the top of the first gave the Senators an early 1-0 lead. Anderson responded immediately where three singles and a hit by pitch scored the two runs in the bottom of the first. A three run fifth and seven run sixth sealed the dominated win for the Trojans, 13-1 in seven innings. Right fielder Braeden Harrison went 3 for 4 with a homerun, double and 5 RBI.

Game 2

The Senators once again jumped out to the lead in the top of the first in game two on Saturday. Joseph De La Nuez scored on a wild pitch and Kyle Ball singled to rightfield, plating another run. The Trojans scored 19-unanswered runs and won 19-2.

Left-handed pitcher Joshua Legnard collected his fourth win of the season, allowing two runs and three hits over six innings while striking out eight and walking one. Trojans Third baseman Mauro Brooks went 2 for 2 with a triple, two stolen bases three RBI and four runs scored.

Game 3

Game three felt no different than the others. In the second inning Ball scored on a passed ball giving the Senators an early 1-0 lead. A double and back-to-back singles scored two in the bottom of the second, giving Anderson a 2-1 lead it never relinquished. A seven-run fourth inning capped with Harrison’s two run double extended the Trojans lead to 10-1. Later, Harrison’s seventh inning RBI single sealed a 13-3 run-rule-win over the Senators. Harrison finished hitting 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI. Trojans’ righty Walker Case threw five innings, struck out nine and allowed one unearned run and earned the win.

Boxscores

This Week

Anderson (12-5, 3-3) faces non-conference Claflin University in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

__________

CSU Takes Two of Three from Bellarmine University

CHARLESTON— Charleston Southern took two-out-of-three against Bellarmine over the weekend at Nielsen Field.

Game 1

Casey Sorg launched a home run to right field to give Bellarmine an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Bucs Second baseman A. J. Martin answered with a homerun to left centerfield to aid a three run first inning to take the lead.

After back-and-forth third and fifth innings littered with homeruns, CSU came out leading 9-8 into the sixth. A two-run double from Lucas Pringle in the sixth and three-run homerun from Nathan Martinez in the seventh sealed a 17-10 win for the Bucs. Pringle hit 3 for 5 with a double, homerun and 5 RBI while Reising Mason went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer.

Game 2

Five straight singles and a two-run double from Gavin Bogdanchik aided a six-run first inning for the Bucs. Bellarmine responded with four doubles and four runs in the top of the second. CSU tacked on four more in the bottom of the inning to extend its lead to 10-4. The Bucs went on to win 12-8.

First baseman Chandler Tuupo went 3-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI. Catcher Lucas Pringle continued his smoking start, hitting 1 for 3 with a two-run double. Pringle leads the Bucs in batting average (.524) OPS (1.545) OBP (.688) among other major categories.

Game 3

Bucs starting pitcher Parks Ledwell was erratic in the first inning. He walked two and allowed two singles before recording the first out. The Knights plated six runs in the first and never looked back.

Four singles aided a three-run third inning which propelled Bellarmine to its 10-5 victory on Sunday afternoon. Ryan Cole pitched 1.2 perfect innings while DH Anthony Sanguedolce went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the loss.

Boxscores

This Week

Charleston Southern (8-2) will play at Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

__________

NGU Avoids Sweep vs. Belmont

BELMONT— North Greenville avoided getting swept in its 10-1 win on Saturday at Abbey Yard against Belmont Abby College. This past weekend wasn’t kind to the Trailblazers. Brody Fowler was pulled after a meltdown second inning on Friday that included two HBP, four singles a homerun and six earned runs. In the sixth, a three-run double by shortstop Jack Boyles scored the go-ahead runs in the 10-8 Crusaders win.

Game 1

The first game of the Saturday doubleheader headlined Ace Bennett Roemer on the hill for the Trailblazers. The righty gave up 2 earned runs, 5 hits, and struck out 2 in four innings. With the game locked at three in the sixth a single, steal and RBI single for Belmont Abbey scored the go-ahead run. The Trailblazers lost 4-3, which marked the third of the season and first back-to-back losses.

Game 2

The bats seemed angry in the second game of the doubleheader. A six-run seventh inning featured five two-out runs enroute to a 10-1 win over the Crusaders. Star second baseman Brett Bloomquist shined, hitting 3 for 5 with a double and stolen base to increase his team leading .436 average and 1.102 OPS.

Game 1 Boxscore

Game 2 Boxscore

This Week

The Trailblazers (16-3, 6-3) faces non-conference foe Newberry on Tuesday at Ray and Bea Dillard Field in Tigerville. North Greenville split the season-series against Newberry last season and are 9-2 in their last 11 matchups against the Wolves.