College Baseball: No. 2 NGU Sweeps Emmanuel

TIGERVILLE— Second-ranked North Greenville efficiently swept division foe Emmanuel over the weekend at Ray and Bea Dillard Field. The Trailblazers dropped to No. 2 in the NCWBA after losing 2 out of 3 to Belmont last weekend.

Game 1

Brody Fowler dominated Emmanuel. In six innings, Trailblazers’ righty allowed one hit, one walk and struck out eight in only 66 pitches. Lions’ starting pitcher Noah Cantleberry allowed only one run through his first five innings.

In the sixth, the lefty allowed four runs on four hits and failed to record an out. Tristan Salinas aided the chaotic sixth with a two-run homerun for NGU. Brett Bloomquist continued to destroy the ball, hitting three for five with a double, stolen base and two RBI. The seven-run sixth sealed the 8-0 Trailblazers victory.

Box score

Game 2

Emmanuel jumped to an early 2-0 lead after Trailblazers’ starter Bennett Roemer allowed a walk, hit a batter and surrendered a double to the first three batters. The righty settled in afterward, ending with four innings pitched, three hits and two runs allowed. Trailblazer’s left fielder

Thomas Powell drove in the team’s first run in the second. Bloomquist knocked in a run in the third, and Josh Foulks gave the Trailblazers a 4-2 lead with an RBI single. Powell’s fifth inning grand slam sealed a 10-4 NGU win. Powell finished 2 for 2 with 5 RBI.

Box score

Game 3

A home run by Salinas in the first and the fifth aided the 9-2 Trailblazers victory in game three, completing the sweep. The second baseman finished 2 for 4 with two homers and four RBI. Powell went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a home run. Matty Brown pitched exceptionally over five innings. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out four.

The star-studded Trailblazers (20-3, 9-3) have won eighteen straight against Emmanuel and are 42-4 all-time against the Lions. North Greenville will play at Newberry College on Tuesday night.

Box score

NGU travels to Newberry tonight for a single game at 6 p.m.

Salinas Named Conference Freshman of the Month

NGU’s Tristan Salinas put together an impressive February that has earned him the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month honor for the opening month of the 2025 season, the Conference Carolinas announced.

Salinas finished the month with a .433 batting average, .568 on-base percentage, and a .533 slugging percentage. He recorded sixteen runs and thirteen hits in ten games. Tristan Salinas is the first student-athlete to earn the honor since 2003, when NGU women’s volleyball player Samantha Ball was named Freshman of the Month for the month of September 2023.

Currently second on the team in batting average, Salinas has helped lead a batting lineup that currently leads the Conference Carolinas with a .333 batting average. NGU also currently leads the conference in slugging percentage (.517), on-base percentage (.450), runs (239), hits (269), home runs (29), RBIs (215), total bases (418), and walks (136).

__________

Charleston Southern Sweeps Elon

ELON— Charleston Southern decisively swept non-conference Elon this weekend.

Game 1

Two early sacrifice flies kept the score knotted 1-1 until Vince Fattore’s RBI single in the sixth gave Elon a 2-1 lead.

The Bucs responded immediately with two runs off an error and Blake Edgmon’s RBI single which pushed their lead to 4-2. Charleston Southern tacked on three more in the ninth and won 7-2.

Bucs’ Nick Timpanelli threw five innings, allowed two hits and one run but walked six and one HBP. Christian Krause allowed one unearned run, two hits and struck out three over four dominant innings. Anthony Sanguedolce knocked in two runs in the win.

Box score

Game 2

A.J. Martin’s three run homer in the third and two-run single in the sixth keyed a dominant 13-4 win for the Bucs.

Martin finished 4-for-4, drove in five runs and scored twice. Kaden Smith went 3-6 with two doubles and three RBI.

Box score

Game 3

Kenny Mallory Jr.’s RBI single gave Elon an early 1-0 lead. That lead held until CSU’s five run sixth that included RBI singles from Chandler Tuupo and Martin and RBI triple from Lew Rice.

A four-run seventh for Elon capped by Fattore’s two run double made it a 6-5 game. A sac fly from Edgmon in the eight sealed the 7-5 Bucs win. CSU’s starter Ryan Cole allowed one run over four innings and struck out four.

Charleston Southern (11-3) will play at The Citadel on Wednesday before starting conference play next weekend.

Box score

__________

IVA Wise Takes Two of Three from Anderson

WISE— Anderson dropped two-out-of-three to UVA Wise over the weekend after getting swept during Sunday doubleheader.

Game 1

Zach Stover’s two run double in the second gave Anderson a lead it would never relinquish. Every Trojans had at least one RBI except short stop Mauro Brooks who scored a run.

Brayden Owens hit two doubles and went 3-for-5 with three RBI in the 11-2 win. Walked Noland allowed two runs and struck out four over six innings. Corben Childers collected his second saver after a three inning, zero run, five strikeout performance.

Box score

Game 2

An early Dom Bello sac fly gave the Trojans a 1-0 lead in the first.

UVA Wise then scored eight unanswered runs, highlighted by Jake Smith’s homerun and Jeb Hurst’s two-run double in the second. DJ Dickson’s three-run homer and Nick Badgett RBI groundout gave the Cavalier’s a 8-1 lead.

The Cavalier’s eventually won 9-4. Walker Case allowed six runs and eight hits over three innings for the Trojans. Justin Snider allowed two earned runs (3 unearned) and struck out three over six innings for UVA Wise. DJ Dickson went 1-4 with four RBI.

Box score

Game 3

Kyle Caccamise scored the only two runs for the Trojans with an RBI single in the third. The Cavaliers responded immediately with an RBI double from Jacob Boyle to make it 2-1 Trojans.

A Dickson RBI triple and Boyle sac fly gave UVA Wise a 3-2 lead. Hurst scored on an error in the sixth which led the Cavaliers to a 4-2 win. Boyle went 2-2 with two RBI while Houston Sarvis pitched 5.1 innings, allowed two runs and struck out three and collected the win.

Anderson (14-8, 4-5) will play non-conference Emmanuel on Tuesday before a three-game-set against woeful Tusculum next weekend.

Box score