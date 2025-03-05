College Baseball Roundup: NGU Beats Newberry 16-6

TIGERVILLE— NGU dominated Newberry on Tuesday night, winning 16-6 at Ray and Bea Dillard Field.

A walk, throwing error and Tristan Salinas RBI single plated a run for North Greenville in the first. Second baseman Brett Bloomquist two-run-homerun in the third gave NGU a 3-1 lead. Bloomquist homered again in the sixth, scoring three runs and aiding the eight-run inning.

Newberry scored four in the eighth on four singles and a double but wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. The Trailblazers star second baseman continued to mash, going 2-for-3 with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored. Outfielder Gideon Antle went 2-for-3 with two home runs.

Next Up

The Trailblazers (17-3, 6-3) will face conference opponent Emmanuel University for a three game set this weekend.

__________

Anderson splits doubleheader with Chaflin

ORANGEBURG— Anderson split a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon against non-conference foe Chaplin at Historic Mirmow Field.

Game 1

Anderson jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first. A sac fly from catcher Dom Bello and two-run single by centerfielder Zach Stover plated all three runs.

Chaflin responded with two runs on back-to-back bases loaded walks issued by Cole Davis. Back-to-back singles and a throwing error scored a run for Chaflin in the fourth. An RBI groundout from catcher D. J. Mungenast gave Chaflin a 5-3 lead. A three-run double by Stover and sac fly from Shane Thomas scored four to give Anderson a 7-5 lead. Chaflin responded immediately with a walk, triple and RBI groundout from Mungenast which tied the game.

Chaflin shortstop Aiden McDaniel singled in the bottom of the eight, stole second base and advanced to third and home on two separate passed balls for the walk-off win for the Panthers. Stover finished 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. McDaniel went 3-for-3, scoring four runs for Chaflin. Trayvon Taylor picked up the win after three scoreless innings.

Game 2

Anderson dominated Chaflin in game two of the doubleheader, winning 15-4. The Trojans scored all 15 runs during innings 2-4, thanks in part to five walks and having three batters hit by a pitch in the third.

Panther pitchers Nathan Young, Daniel Brown and Jarin Johnson all played a role in allowing nine runs in the third. Brown allowed six earned runs, walked three and hit two batters without recording an out. Trojans starter Corben Childers allowed one run over three innings, recording the win.

Panthers reliever Conner Polk threw three strong innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.

Next Up

Anderson (13-6, 3-3) will face conference opponent UVA-WISE on the road this weekend in a three-game series.

__________

CSU falls 4-3 at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, GA— The Bucs lost at Georgia Southern on Tuesday night after a disheartening walkoff single by J. D. Kaiser in the 10th inning.

GSU’s Josh Tate doubled home a run in the fifth to put Georgia Southern up 2-0. Each team scored once in the seventh then CSU right fielder Aidan McAskie hit a two-run homerun to tie the game in the eighth.

CSU’s starting pitcher Tait Robertson allowed one run and one hit over three innings and struck out four. Reliever Ryan Cole also allowed one run over three innings.

Next Up

Charleston Southern (8-2, 0-0) plays at non-conference Elon University this weekend in a three-game series.