CSU Launches New Tuition Promise Program Covering Housing, Food

Charleston Southern University has launched a new scholarship program for Pell-eligible students pursuing STEM degrees, nursing, accounting, aeronautics, kinesiology, or education.

The Palmetto Academic Excellence (PAE) Award, like Charleston Southern’s innovative Buc Promise program, covers tuition for all four years. However, for PAE-award eligible students, CSU will also cover housing and select meal plans for students in their sophomore, junior, and senior years.

President Keith Faulkner said, “Charleston Southern is committed to removing barriers to college for students who have exhibited intellect and grit through high school and their first year in college. As a first-generation college student and an alumnus of CSU, I can relate to the very real challenges and choices of college and career, and I am forever grateful for the chance I had to study at a private Christian university.

“This scholarship program addresses student and industry needs of the Lowcountry region and South Carolina,” Faulkner said. “CSU is at the forefront of educating the best and brightest students in the state, and the PAE will help us to continue to live out our mission of promoting academic excellence in a Christian environment.”

Students eligible for the Palmetto Academic Excellence Award must:

Be a resident of the state of South Carolina

Hold at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA

Complete the FAFSA

Be Pell-eligible for more than the “Minimum Pell Grant”

Qualify for the Palmetto Fellows Enhancement Scholarship

Enroll full-time in a traditional degree program and declare an eligible S.C. Enhancement program, per the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education

Be pursuing a first bachelor’s degree

Complete 14 credit hours of college-level science and math courses in their first year at CSU

The PAE Award is renewable each year, provided the student maintains eligibility.

“We are excited to reveal yet another path to an affordable college education for high-performing students in the state of South Carolina,” Anthony Turner, vice president for enrollment, said. “When we launched Buc Promise last year, we knew we were meeting a need for many students searching for a way to achieve their goal of earning a bachelor’s degree. The Palmetto Academic Excellence Award is one more way we can cut through the financial barriers for Pell-eligible applicants in certain programs at Charleston Southern University.”

To learn more, go to charlestonsouthern.edu/PAE.

— Jenna Johnson is executive director of Marketing and Communication at CSU.