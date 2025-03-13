CSU Pours on the Offense in 13-3 Win over The Citadel

CHARLESTON— Charleston Southern run-ruled The Citadel 13-3 in eight innings on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

Nathan Martinez opened up the first inning with a two-run single, and the Bucs scored five-runs in the sixth with help from an outbreak of wildness by Bulldogs starting pitcher Conner Cummisky. He walked two and hit a batter. Parks Ledwell shut down the Citadel in the eighth, securing the win.

Bucs DH Smith went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored. Kyle Lewis threw three innings, allowed one earned run and struck out six, earning the win. The Bucs (12-3) begin conference play at High Point this weekend.

Newberry 6, NGU 5

NEWBERRY— Newberry’s bullpen stifled North Greenville bats, aiding its 6-5 win at Smith Road Complex.

Wolves catcher Campbell McCurry’s two-run single in the fifth decided the game. Thomas Powell went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI for the Trailblazers. Brett Bloomquist went 2-4 with a double. North Greenville (20-4, 9-3) welcomes Barton College to Tigerville with a three-game series this weekend.

Emmanuel 18, Anderson 8

ANDERSON— Emmanuel outscored Anderson 12-1 after the fifth inning enroute to an 18-8 whipping of Anderson.

Trojans reliever Jacob Ingram allowed five runs on five hits, only securing one out during Emmanuel’s seven-run sixth inning. Trojans third baseman Brooks Mauro went 2-for-3 with a double, homer, and four RBI.

Anderson starting pitcher Caleb Costa allowed five runs on five hits and walked two over 3.2 innings. Anderson (14-9, 4-5) play at Tusculum this weekend.

