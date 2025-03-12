Disaster Relief Volunteers Awarded for Faithful Service

This year, South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief was recognized with the Disaster Response Volunteer Group of the Year from the 2025 South Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Awards. The awards celebrate the contributions of volunteers, both individuals and organizations, from across the state whose service has strengthened communities and improved lives. Winners were recognized at the South Carolina Nonprofit Summit on Feb. 26 in Columbia.

This award was established in response to the devastation of Hurricane Helene, recognizing the heroic volunteers who responded after the disaster.

SCDR was highlighted as a group that “has donated meals, provided spiritual support, and even hope and healing to our communities throughout South Carolina as we recovered together.”

Meeting Physical and Spiritual Needs

Along with many other volunteer organizations, South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief responded to the devastation, partnering with associations and churches across the state to bring help, hope, and healing to those impacted by the storm. As of Nov. 13, 2024, South Carolina Disaster Relief:

Provided 50,955 meals

Gave 7,771 volunteer days

Completed 1,470 recovery jobs

Susan Peugh, SCBaptist Disaster Relief director, said, “Disasters change lives and provide an opportunity for kingdom impact.” Disaster Relief teams serve in 11 critical areas, including debris removal, shower and laundry services, mass feeding, communications, and more.

Beyond meeting immediate needs, Disaster Relief teams also shared the gospel in impacted areas, resulting in:

393 gospel presentations

4,782 ministry contacts

24 professions of faith

“Because our people carry with them everywhere the good news of Jesus Christ, everywhere disaster brings crisis, SCBaptists bring hope,” Tony Wolfe, SCBaptist executive director-treasurer, said.

Honoring the Service of SCBaptists

Peugh emphasized that the award was specifically for the volunteers who worked thousands of hours to help restore South Carolina. “Convention staff has the privilege of organizing, strategizing, and unifying engagement efforts, but everyday SCBaptists who respond selflessly in moments of crisis are the true honorees,” Wolfe echoed.

Along with recognizing the volunteers, Peugh thanked SCBaptists, whose generous gifts fund these relief efforts. “We are grateful for the support of South Carolina Baptists who make this possible through gifts to Cooperative Program and the Janie Chapman Mission Offering,” Peugh said.

“Congratulations, SCBaptist DR volunteers. And thank you for the privilege of facilitating your unified cooperative DR efforts,” Wolfe said. As SCBaptist Disaster Relief continues to respond in times of need, its mission remains the same: to bring help, hope, and healing after a crisis.

