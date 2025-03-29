God Working Amidst Table Rock and Persimmon Ridge Fires: Churches and Communities Gather to Pray for Rain and Serve Those in Need

More than 100 people and at least 10 local church pastors gathered in the parking lot of “Hometown,” (a grocery store that no longer exists) to pray for rain.

According to officials, more than 10,000 acres have burned in the Table Rock and Persimmon Ridge fires that are still not contained. Robin Stilwell, South Carolina’s Adjutant General, said in a Friday morning press conference (12:40 time stamp, video provided by WYFF4) that their aviation efforts have dropped 612,000 gallons of water and have clocked in 56.3 flight hours. Hundreds of gallons more have dropped from various other responders. According to Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina has never experienced fires like these. But Scott Phillips, S.C. state forester, said in the press conference that there have been no reported fatalities or destroyed structures to date (March 28) and accredited that to the amazing teamwork that South Carolina has (see press conference, 8:23 time stamp). The fires were started on March 21 by negligent hikers, according to WYFF4.

While there is effort on the front lines, there are also servants working behind the scenes who are praying for and serving evacuees and firefighters.

Pastors and church members from Slater First Baptist, Cleveland First Baptist, Renfrew Baptist, Walnut Grove Baptist, Christ Fellowship Northwest, Travelers Rest First Baptist, Cox Chapel, Pleasant Grove Baptist, Marietta First Baptist, and Airport Baptist gathered on Wednesday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. to pray for God’s help in the Table Rock and Persimmon Ridge fires. People from the community were also welcome.

“From a Baptist side, can I just say that one of the coolest things that has ever happened was what happened last night?” said Brian Spearman, pastor at Marietta First Baptist Church.

“We’re just praying for rain,” said Spearman. Spearman was the one who invited the community to meet in an old parking lot next to his church and pray.

He said, “The whole point is God’s in complete control and He’s going to get glory one way or the other.”

He added, “It is really truly a catastrophe. But God’s been faithful through it.” But he recognized, “That’s easy for me to say. My house is not up there.”

But more important than the fires are people’s souls. Spearman said they handed out Bibles and tracts and gave that out to their community to use in evangelism.

Marietta First Baptist Church, where Spearman pastors, is also the evacuation shelter for the area. Red Cross set up a station at the church and is serving 22 evacuees. At least 12 of those evacuees are members of Marietta First Baptist Church and are being housed at the same church they worship at.

But those 10 churches aren’t the only ones praying.

In a Send Relief social media video, Travis Kerns, associational mission strategist for Three Rivers Baptist Association, encouraged believers to pray for three things: Pray for rain. Pray for the protection of firefighters. And pray for homeowners in the path of the fires.

Believers are praying, but they’re also acting.

The Beaverdam Baptist Association, in partnership with SCBaptist Disaster Relief, provided a shower/laundry unit for firefighters. They brought the unit on Tuesday, March 25, to Table Rock Wesleyan Camp and Retreat Center (600 West Gate Rd., Pickens, S.C.), where hundreds of firefighters are housed in the camp’s cabins. Currently, firefighters have been using showers provided by the camp, but the SCBaptist DR shower trailer is present in case it’s needed with the influx of responders. SCBaptist DR volunteers are also prepared to provide laundry service to firefighters, but are waiting on further instruction.

Don Foster, SCBaptist DR unit leader, said, “This will be our first fire experience.” Foster said he usually serves doing mud-outs, helping those who’ve experienced flooding.

Susan Peugh, director of SCBaptist DR, said, “I am so grateful for DR volunteers who are willing to assist our first responders who are putting their lives at risk to extinguish these dangerous fires.”

Donations can be brought to the following locations:

TRAILSIDE CHURCH: 6711 State Park Rd, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Trailside Church provided the following list on their social media page:

First-aid items

Hygiene items

Eye drops

Nasal sprays

Gold Bond

To-go snacks

Electrolyte packs

Small cardboard boxes to package items

THE MARKET AT THE MILL: 225 Pumpkintown Hwy, Pickens, SC 29671

Please see a more detailed list of donation items and information provided by Fox Carolina.