Governor Awards $3M grant to N.C. Baptists on Mission’s Helene Efforts

Baptists on Mission is receiving $3 million in state government funding to assist with ongoing rebuild efforts in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, N.C. Gov. Josh Stein announced Jan. 31.

The announcement of the $3 million grant for Baptists on Mission came during an appearance by the governor at the Boone Chamber of Commerce in which he announced a $30 million public-private partnership to fund grants for small businesses impacted by Helene.

“Baptists on Mission’s plan is to stay here for as many years as it takes to help the people of western North Carolina rebuild,” Stein said. “They are among the unsung heroes here out west, and I think we need to help them keep doing what they’re doing, and we need to support their efforts.

“The money will help them purchase building materials that their volunteers can then install to help homeowners get back into their properties as quickly as possible in a safe, habitable condition.”

Baptists on Mission officials have established seven centers across western North Carolina that can house volunteers and will serve as bases of operation for long-term rebuild efforts throughout the region.