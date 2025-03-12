Healthy ‘Home Church’ Provides Vital Relationship to Missionaries

The IMB has always required church endorsement for service overseas. Most missionaries were part of a healthy church where discipleship and accountability shaped their call. Churches committed to pray for their missionaries.

In the last few years, the International Mission Board began initiatives to more closely involve the church and has asked it to play a pivotal role in the preparation and deployment process. Churches are asked to complete an 8-to-10-week assessment of missionary candidates to help determine his/her readiness for missionary service. This new initiative has helped churches to take a bigger role in supporting their missionary on the field.

Greg and Joanna Hughes are a good example. Their home church helped evaluate and train them in evangelism. The church’s DNA was a nations-focused mindset for prayer, giving, short-term trips and partnerships with several personnel on the field. The Hughes family was the first long-term unit sent out specifically by their church. This has led to healthy partnership as they are now serving in the Horn of Africa.

“They adopted our people group and have been committed in prayer and short-term trips,” Joanna said.

“My biggest encouragement is when individuals reply to our newsletters to ask a question or comment about something specific we shared, or to tell me what they’re praying about specifically or share something God is doing in their life.”

Samantha Conner’s church has supported them with prayers, care packages and money raised through Vacation Bible School for special ministry projects. Recently, the church sent their first short-term team to work with the Conners on the field. Samantha hopes to provide more opportunities to partner with them in the future.

Tyrell and Nida Kilkenny in Asia came to the field in 1992. Their pastor was a former IMB missionary.

“Brother Miles Seaborn and his wife, Jeannie, of Birchman Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, prepared us by personally talking to us about life on the field, raising a family (we were not yet parents) and prayed over us often,” Nida said. They continue to support in prayer and hosting when the Kilkennys are stateside.

The Kilkennys’ closest church connection is currently with Travis Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Worth because they have provided a missionary house for them on stateside assignment. Travis Avenue wants to send a team to join in their ministry to an unreached people group in Asia.

Geoff and Jennifer Bowen were on staff at a large church before coming to the field. A high security placement overseas and a change of pastor have made it difficult to stay as connected as they hoped. The Bowens rely more on individual friends and contacts within the church to be their support rather than the church as a whole.

However, the ongoing connections are a two-way street. Prioritizing these relationships must be an intentional part of the missionary’s ministry as well as a priority of their home church. The Conners send weekly prayer requests and videos several times a year. The Bowens text in real time with their closer contacts. The Hughes family talk, via Signal, to members of their church, send monthly newsletters, offer volunteer opportunities and create special resources and videos for special events.

All families interviewed spend time in person with their home churches when they are in the states — reconnecting with their home churches to build relationships, give updates, encourage involvement and share how God is at work through their joint effort.

— Excerpt from “The Church and the Missionary,” The Great Commission Baptist Journal of Missions, published by the International Mission Board. Karen Pearce is an IMB missionary serving among European peoples.