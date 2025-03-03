Kickstands Up: Pastor Challenges Church with Bike Ride for Annie Armstrong

Kevin Bounds is familiar with the concept that every little bit counts.

About five years ago, he stepped on a scale and a number appeared he wasn’t happy about. Then 38 years old, Bounds was a jogger but his knees and hips weren’t agreeing with that form of exercise, so he took up cycling.

The lifelong Coffee County resident rode throughout the area. He dropped from 275 pounds to 228 courtesy of three to four rides a week stretching 25-30 miles at a time. Two years ago, he set a goal to ride 100 miles in one day. It took him seven and a half hours, but he did it.

Hurricane Helene’s widespread damage throughout the area contributed to his riding schedule taking a dent last fall. It was only a few weeks ago that he took up cycling again. This time, though, he’s looking to shrink his waistline while expanding the gospel’s advance through benefitting the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions. The annual offering provides a large part of the budget for Southern Baptists’ North American Mission Board (NAMB).

Unusual Entrance

“I’ve ridden bikes all my life,” Bounds told Baptist Press.

That began as it does with a lot of kids, on his Huffy or Mongoose over hills and taking up dares that brought scraped knees. Once he attempted to pop a wheelie and the handlebars came off.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, Bounds rode his Felt Broam bicycle into the sanctuary of Morningside Baptist Church, “Eye of the Tiger” blaring from his phone. Scott Smith, the church’s discipleship ministry director who was in on the bit, had just walked up to the pulpit after an Annie Armstrong Offering promotional video and asked where the pastor was.

Bounds entered from the back on his bike before navigating a tight turn to the right at the front of the sanctuary. He continued back across all the way to the left before going back to the front.

Smith, not missing the opportunity, quipped, “Believe it or not, folks, it was all I could do to keep him from wearing his bicycle shorts.”

Bounds explained the importance of North American missions. Normative-sized churches like Morningside, which has 70-80 in worship, are the backbone of supporting those efforts.

Going Further

One of the last cycling events he took part in before Hurricane Helene was a fundraiser to support childhood cancer research. That experience prompted Bounds’ thinking for this endeavor.

“I love cycling and the outreach aspect of it and wanted our folks to think outside of our box,” he said. “We have a Great Commission team, and I brought the idea to them for people to sponsor me.”

Currently he rides a Felt Broam, not a Huffy or Mongoose. It’s not made for popping wheelies, but starting March 1 it will support missions as Bounds rides 316 miles throughout the month. That goal goes hand in hand with NAMB’s 3:16 on 3/16 promotion encouraging churches to focus on evangelism and John 3:16 on Sunday, March 16.

Sponsors can give in single amounts or per mile. They don’t even have to give through Morningside, Bounds said, if they would rather do so at their own church. He will post updates on Instagram as well as through the church Facebook page, using the hashtag #316forAnnie.

The course will stretch throughout the county. He has thought of it ending on a bike trail that goes through the middle of Douglas. People could hop on their bikes and join him for that final mile.

Did his intro music at church influence the possible finish reminiscent of Rocky’s run through Little Italy to the Philadelphia Museum of Art? Possibly.

But like the Italian Stallion, the Pedaling Pastor has seen his share of challenges — from cars buzzing too close on the road to dogs wanting a chunk of his leg. The goal is clear, though.

“Cycling has given me chances to share the gospel with others,” he said. “If you’re riding in a group, people eventually ask what you do and I tell them.

“It’s a team sport. You ride in the group and support each other. That way you go much further than you would alone.”