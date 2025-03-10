New and Noteworthy Books — March 2025

Nine Marks of a Healthy Church, Fourth Edition (Crossway, 2021) by Mark Dever

This is a revised and updated version of the classic work that God has used to revitalize so many unhealthy churches over the past 34 years.

Nine Marks began life in a letter Dever wrote to a church in Massachusetts on Oct. 31, 1991, a congregation in search of a new pastor. In that letter, Dever set forth nine marks he saw that a local church needs to be spiritually healthy. That letter later grew into this incredible book. The nine marks include a commitment to: expositional preaching, sound gospel doctrine, a biblical understanding of conversion and evangelism, a biblical understanding of church membership, biblical church discipline, a biblical concern for discipleship and growth, biblical church leadership, a biblical understanding of prayer, and a biblical understanding and practice of missions.

I have used this book for many years in helping local churches discover or rediscover a strong foundation. If you read (and apply) only one book on church health, make it Dever’s excellent treatment.

Where Is God in a World with So Much Evil? (Crossway/TGC, 2025) by Collin Hansen

In the face of evil and suffering, many people question God’s goodness. Even faithful Christians may struggle to see God’s justice when they experience the heartache, pain, and tragedies of our broken world. Why does God seem to remain silent when we need Him the most?

This brief, accessible guide answers questions about God’s character by exploring the stories of Job, Jesus, and the Jewish people during the horrific events of the Holocaust. Ideal for both skeptics and Christians who want to help others in their pain.

Is Christianity Good for the World? (Crossway/TGC, 2025) by Sharon James

In our increasingly secular world, many claim that Christianity is oppressive and toxic. Christians are accused of standing on the wrong side of history, failing to accept human dignity, freedom, and progress. Are these accusations valid? Is Christianity actually causing more harm than good in the world?

Without the moral ideals given to us by God, humans would lack the ability and desire to pursue justice, freedom, and compassion altogether. When Christians follow the biblical worldview with integrity and align their actions with their self-giving God, that results in sacrificial service to others.

The Art of Disagreeing: How to Keep Calm and Stay Friends in Hard Conversations (Good Book Company, 2025) by Gavin Ortlund

Learn from Jesus how to disagree with courage and kindness, avoiding divisive arguments. Ortlund looks to the Scriptures to discover a way in which to disagree with others that leads to greater understanding, peace, and love — and that shows a watching world something of Jesus.

This is a much-needed practical book in a society that is losing the ability to disagree well. Whether over politics, religion, or culture, or the more everyday issues of normal life, points of view tend to be held with a polarizing intensity. Often we enter disagreements feeling that we have to win or we avoid them altogether.