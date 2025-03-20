The Baptist Courier

NGU Rallies from Nine Down to Beat Trevecca Nazarene

Jeffrey Robinson Jr.

NASHVILLE— North Greenville swept Trevecca Nazarene at Jackson Field on Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning with a massive come-from-behind win.

Game 1

Brett Bloomquist’s RBI single gave the Trailblazers an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Trojans responded immediately with 10 runs which featured homeruns from Dingess and Dymond. Six Trailblazer singles assisted a five run third for North Greenville. Three walks, two HBP and three hits created a five run eighth for North Greenville, aiding the 14-13 win.

Every starting Trailblazer reached base while Bloomquist went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. Third baseman Bryce Roddey went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two runs scored. Closer Matthew Taubensee secured his third save after a perfect ninth.

Box score

Game 2

Designated hitter Matthew Albritton’s three-run homerun in the seventh highlighted the seven-run inning en route to North Greenville’s 12-3 win.

Starter Jake Monroe pitched five innings, allowed three hits and three runs with four strikeouts. First baseman Lane McGaha went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Third-ranked North Greenville (23-6, 10-5) will play conference contender Young Harris this weekend.

Box score

__________

Anderson 12, Limestone 8

GREENVILLE— Anderson scored 12 runs on 14 hits through the first five innings to outlast Limestone 12-8 at Flour Field on Tuesday night.

The Trojans collected seven doubles, including two from Kyle Caccamise who went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Starting pitcher Cole Davis allowed five unearned runs over three innings. The Trojans defense committed three infield errors which kept the score close early.

Anderson (17-10, 6-6) will play Carson-Newman this weekend.

