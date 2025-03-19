I met one of the million at the pickle ball courts.

Don was curious about the college pickle ball tournament that was occurring in his neighborhood in Myrtle Beach. It wasn’t normal to see this many young people, laughing and full of joy as they dominated the court against their opponents. He was used to a little older crowd.

The 1000+ college students were at Converge, a retreat weekend for our Baptist Collegiate Ministries. They were being challenged about walking with Jesus and being willing to go to the far ends of the earth. There were a few hours to relax, and some played pickleball.

As we talked, Don said he was from New York and used to vacation in Myrtle Beach. Two years ago, they decided to move south and work remotely. He was Jewish, his wife was Catholic, but he didn’t really believe in either and wasn’t religious. Don wasn’t antagonistic, he just wasn’t looking for a church to attend.

Don is one of the million individuals who have moved into South Carolina in the past decade. He is non-affiliated with any religion, and he is not church shopping. Believers will need to care enough about him to go, befriend, and share the hope of the gospel.

I told him about our great messiah Jesus Christ, and I let him know that many of the college students who were so full of life in front of us wanted to live their life on mission to tell others of the resurrection and this glorious, hope-flourishing life.

I hope one of you meets Don and continues the conversation. SCBaptists are encouraged to join the Give+Go movement in 2025. Resources available at www.scbaptist.org/giveandgo.