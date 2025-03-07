Q&A with Michael Bryant, Dean of NGU’s College of Christian Studies

North Greenville University announced Michael Bryant as the new dean of NGU’s College of Christian Studies on Feb. 20 in a press release. He will replace the founding dean, Walter Johnson, who retired after the spring of 2024. This role is significant because hundreds of churches are impacted by NGU’s College of Christian Studies as the school prepares and sends forth students to be pastors, missionaries, and faithful servants of Jesus Christ in South Carolina and beyond. Baptist Courier Staff Writer Mary Margaret Flook recently interviewed Bryant, asking him some personal questions for the community to get to know him better.

Faith and Family

Flook: How did you come to faith in Jesus Christ? Did you grow up in a Christian home?

Bryant: I grew up in Kentucky. My mother was a sincere believer who took me to worship each Sunday. One Sunday morning as the pastor explained the gospel, the Holy Spirit touched my heart. Later that afternoon, I discussed with my mother my desire to become a Christian. The next Sunday I professed Christ publicly. I was eight years old.

Flook: What kind of impact does your upbringing have on your faith and ministry today?

Bryant: My upbringing has had a strong influence, not only on my spiritual growth, but also on my ministry. Such things as making worship a priority, work ethic, and how to treat people are all tied to my parents’ influence.

Flook: How did you meet your wife and how long have you been married?

Bryant: My wife, Amy, attended Erskine College and I attended Charleston Southern University. We met at the White Oak Conference Center when we were applying to serve as summer missionaries in 1993. That summer I served in Kenya for seven weeks and she ministered in Miami.

Afterward, I often saw her at SCBC student events. Finally, during my senior year of college I decided to ask her out. I was scheduled to sing at a wedding (Missy Cashion’s, the daughter of former NGU professor Bill Cashion) in Travelers Rest. My plan was to sing at the wedding, pick Amy up at Erskine, then take her to dinner.

It soon became clear that the Lord had brought us together, and we married a year and a half later. We have been married for 28 years and have four children, three girls and one son. We also have a wonderful son-in-law and a new grandson.

Flook: Who is she, and what do you love about her?

Throughout our marriage, my wife has consistently demonstrated faithful love and devotion toward others. Specific ways she has shown these virtues have included supporting me when I served as a student minister, senior pastor, professor, and higher education administrator; homeschooling our children; and working part-time as the assistant children’s director at our church (Northwood Baptist, North Charleston).

Flook: How has daily prayer and God’s Word impacted you?

Bryant: Reading God’s Word and engaging in prayer are daily disciplines that sustain me spiritually, equip me for ministry, and guide my decisions. In fact, prayer is so important that I focused on prayer in John’s writings (e.g., Gospel of John) for my Ph.D.

Ministry

Flook: Who are some people that have influenced you? What are a few things you learned from them?

Bryant: There are many pastors, teachers, and faithful believers whose life and teaching have shaped me, whether or not they served as a formal mentor. Regarding pastors, Robert Jumper, my youth pastor at Red Bank Baptist, faithfully discipled me when I was in high school. Also, on Monday night visitation, he taught me how to share my faith in a loving, respectful manner.

During my M.Div. and Ph.D. studies, many professors at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary also influenced me. John Hammett taught me the importance of examining theological topics through multiple lenses (e.g., Scripture, church history). From Russ Bush, I learned the need to understand the Christian worldview, competing worldviews, and contemporary culture. From Andreas Köstenberger, I learned that those who interpret the Scriptures must give careful attention to each biblical author’s unique message. Finally, from my Ph.D. mentor, David Beck, I learned the need to show humility and listen to others, even those with whom I may strongly disagree.

Christian leaders outside my formal academic training who shaped my thinking either from my reading of their works and/or personal interaction with them include David Dockery and Timothy George. I see them as models to follow in so many ways: personal leadership, commitment to Scripture’s authority, love for the church, scholarly excellence, personal piety, and gentle disposition.

I have also learned important lessons from the university presidents with whom I have served at Charleston Southern: Jairy Hunter Jr. (setting goals), Dondi Costin (personal leadership), and Keith Faulkner (attention to details).

Flook: What motivates (drives) your ministry? What’s your philosophy of ministry?

Bryant: I am motivated by a desire to see people in a healthy and growing relationship with Christ. It is only in a relationship with Christ, on His terms as found in Scripture, that one finds joy and purpose. Furthermore, this relationship affects all others, resulting in a believer loving, serving, and caring for others. Though I hesitate to list only one passage, Colossians 1:28 provides a concise explanation of my philosophy of ministry.

New Position

Flook: What are you most looking forward to in this new position at NGU? What are you sad to leave behind from CSU?

Bryant: I am especially interested in getting to know the many people (e.g., students, faculty, staff, graduates) at NGU who are so passionate about Christ and serving Him faithfully. As for what I am sad to leave behind at CSU, I will miss working with employees who view their work as a calling, the students I taught each semester, and my home church, Northwood Baptist.

Flook: What do you think about Tigerville, South Carolina? Do you think living in the Upstate will be a big adjustment for you and your family?

Bryant: We have visited Tigerville many times as my son is an NGU graduate. I don’t think living in the Upstate will be a big adjustment for us. It is a beautiful place.

Flook: What’s one thing you want NGU to know about you?

Bryant: I am firmly committed to biblical Christianity and strong academics. Also, I believe those placed in a leadership role are stewards who must faithfully lead and manage that which has been entrusted to them. The NGU College of Christian Studies will faithfully steward students’ spiritual, personal, and academic development to equip them to serve as transformational leaders in church and society.

Fun

Flook: What are a few things you enjoy doing outside of work and ministry (leisure activities/hobbies)?

Bryant: I enjoy spending time with family, reading, and walking trails. I also enjoy visiting historic sites.