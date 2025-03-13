Self Named Director of CSU’s Dewey Center for Chaplaincy

Charleston Southern University has named Chaplain Monty Self the new director of the Dewey Center for Chaplaincy.

Prior to CSU, Self served at Baptist Health, a 12-hospital system in Arkansas, where he was a senior staff chaplain and a board-certified healthcare ethics consultant.

With over 33 years of ministerial experience, Self has also contributed to higher education as an administrator and faculty member at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Simmons College of Kentucky, Arkansas Baptist College, and the Kiev Theological Seminary.

Rob Dewey and his wife, Kathy, contributed funding to establish the Dewey Center for Chaplaincy in 2020.

He said, “Kathy and I are delighted Rev. Self has been appointed to this position. We have full confidence by the Lord Jesus Christ that Rev. Self will lead us into a great new time of chaplaincy at Charleston Southern as new chaplaincy students are trained to go out into the world.”

Self has facilitated countless field education and practicum experiences for undergraduates and seminarians, preparing the next generation of ministry leaders as part of his passion to bridge the gap between academic learning and ministry.

“Chaplaincy is often a forgotten profession,” Self said. “Chaplains are frequently overlooked until something tragic happens. Many are not serving in large urban medical centers or military bases with structured support. Instead, they are working in smaller hospitals, local law enforcement precincts, individual firehouses, or responding to disasters. Often, chaplains hold part-time roles, work bivocationally, or volunteer, and they can feel overwhelmed, isolated, and unprepared.”

He said, “My vision for the Dewey Center is to go beyond providing training and conferences. I want us to be a place that focuses on the men and women who are faithfully following God’s call — reminding them they are loved, valued, and supported. I envision a community dedicated to faithfully serving those who serve others.”

Self holds a bachelor’s degree from Ouachita Baptist University and a Master of Divinity in philosophy with postgraduate studies in philosophy and ethics from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is currently in the doctoral program at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

A native of Little Rock, Ark., Self and his wife, Tiffany, look forward to partnering with local chaplains and churches. Tiffany is a trauma coordinator with over 30 years of nursing experience.

— Jenna Johnson is executive director of Marketing and Communication at CSU.