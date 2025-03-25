Teachers, Leverage Your Leadership for God’s Kingdom

Have you ever heard the statement, “He or she is a natural leader”? Typically, the conversation quickly shifts to a description of traits that validate this claim. Natural leaders are often described as self-confident, adept decision-makers, great communicators, trailblazers, and the driving force behind a mission. History highlights individuals like Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Winston Churchill, and Nelson Mandela — leaders who changed the world with their vision and resolve. Yet even the most celebrated leaders often rely on their natural gifts rather than the Giver of the gift — God.

As Christians, we recognize that true leadership is not merely a natural ability; it’s a divine calling. Paul reminds us, “We have different gifts, according to the grace given to each of us” (Rom. 12:6). Leadership, then, is the stewardship of God’s gifts, entrusted to us for His glory and the benefit of His people.

Christian educators have a unique opportunity to leverage their leadership gifts for the sake of God’s kingdom.

Because leadership is about serving God’s people and fulfilling His plans, we don’t get to choose whom God calls us to serve. The people God places in front of us as teachers is not a reflection of our preferences but of His purpose. Our calling as spiritual leaders is to embrace students as those created in His image (Gen. 1:27), regardless of their differences, shortcomings, or challenges.

The Bible offers countless examples of spiritual leadership. Consider Nehemiah, an ordinary cupbearer called by God to lead the rebuilding of Jerusalem’s walls. God’s chosen people, Israel, were plagued with infighting, selfishness, fear, and doubt. Yet, Nehemiah’s faith, courage, and dependence on prayer turned a seemingly impossible mission into a testimony of God’s provision (Neh. 1:3–4, 6:15–16). Similarly, Deborah, a prophet and judge in Israel, exemplified extraordinary leadership. Despite the Israelites being disobedient, unruly, and sinful, Deborah led with wisdom and courage. Through her faith in God, she delivered His people and pointed them back to Him (Judg. 4:4–7).

These stories remind us that even God’s chosen people, the Israelites, were often challenging to lead. Natural gifts and talents alone are not enough. True spiritual leadership transcends ability, education, or position — it is rooted in surrendering to God’s calling, maintaining a heart of service, and relying fully on His power.

In 1 Peter 5:1–4, Peter paints a powerful picture of spiritual leadership, calling elders to shepherd God’s flock willingly. Peter is addressing elders in this passage, not educators, but we can still glean some helpful principles from the passage.

Peter instructs elders to:

• Exercise oversight [not under compulsion but willingly … not for shameful gain but eagerly] (v. 2)

• Be examples to the flock [not to be domineering over those in our charge] (v. 3)

And then in verses 5-6, he encourages humility among the congregation:

• Clothe yourselves with humility, humble yourselves (vv. 5–6)

Though we aren’t elders, and we’re called to use our gifts in a different context, we as educators can practice oversight willingly, set an example to our students, and clothe ourselves with humility.

Teachers can practice humble, servant leadership to their students, the kind of leadership demonstrated by Christ.

“For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Mk 10:45).

Spiritual leadership goes beyond titles, positions, personal ambitions, or accolades — it’s about greater works (Jn. 14:12), glorifying God, and advancing His kingdom. Ultimately, as Peter reminds us, the reward isn’t earthly recognition but the “crown of glory that will never fade away” (1 Pet. 5:4).

The students God has given you are unique and of great value. Why? Because God made them. As Christian educators, we are called to steward those we lead, seeing them through God’s eyes, valuing their worth, and guiding them toward His purposes.

How are you living this challenge in the year ahead? What goals can you set to lead with humility and strengthen those you are called to serve?

This year, we are presented with a profound opportunity to influence and uplift those we are called to serve. Let us embrace this divine calling with humility, faith, and a renewed sense of purpose, striving to lead in a way that reflects our Savior’s love and points others toward Him. In the end, spiritual leadership is not about the leader — it’s about advancing God’s kingdom and fulfilling His greater purpose.

“He must increase, but I must decrease” (Jn. 3:30).

— Tonya Houston is associate professor of education at Charleston Southern University.