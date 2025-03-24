Two South Carolinians Named to SBC Registration Committee

SBC President Clint Pressley announced Friday, March 21, that Jonathan Coleman will chair the Registration Committee for the 2025 SBC Annual Meeting in Dallas in June. Coleman, pastor of Harvey Baptist Church in Stephenville, Texas, was a member of the committee in 2024.

The registration committee is called “to supervise the registration of messengers, to oversee the operations of the registration desk, and to rule upon any questions which may arise in registration concerning the credentials of messengers” per SBC Bylaw 8.

Serving on the committee from South Carolina are Jess Archer, Riverland Hills Baptist Church, and Amber Mathis, Christ Fellowship Baptist Church.