2025 Committee on Nominations Report Released

The SBC Committee on Nominations has released its 2025 report in advance of the 2025 SBC Annual Meeting to be held June 10-11. Per SBC bylaws, the report is to be released through Baptist Press no later than 45 days prior to the gathering.

The 2025 committee was chaired by Aaron Kahler, a member of Hays Hills Baptist Church in Buda, Texas.

“It has been encouraging to visit with so many Southern Baptists and walk away from the conversations convinced of their love for Christ and His Church and their commitment to sound doctrine,” Kahler told Baptist Press.

“As Southern Baptists we are congregationalists. We believe God has given final authority in church matters, not to the leaders of the church but to the members of the church,” he said. “And the way God has taught us to structure the local church is the way in which we have chosen to structure our convention. Final authority in denominational matters belongs not to the faithful leaders God has given our convention but to the members of the convention.”

Sixty-three new nominees were named in the initial report with a handful of vacancies yet to be filled by the committee. The final report will be printed in the 2025 Annual Meeting Tuesday Bulletin and brought as a slate for convention approval on Tuesday afternoon, June 10.

The nominees include 13 women (21 percent) and 50 men (79 percent). The ethnic breakdown of the nominees includes 8 percent Asian, 5 percent Black, 5 percent Native American, 2 percent Hispanic (includes Latino), and 79 percent White/Anglo, with 2 percent opting not to share their ethnicity.

“I believe the primary task of the Committee on Nominations is to build trust within the convention by appointing faithful trustees who will act in accordance with the will of the messengers of our convention,” Kahler said.

Serving from South Carolina will be:

GUIDESTONE FINANCIAL RESOURCES — Term Expiring 2029: Lee A. Clamp, Radius, Lexington, S.C.; filling new position.

INTERNATIONAL MISSION BOARD — Term Expiring 2028: *Carson G. (Glenn) Steen, Immanuel, Lancaster, filling new position.

LIFEWAY CHRISTIAN RESOURCES — Term Expiring 2029: Michael Duduit, North Anderson, Anderson.

NORTH AMERICAN MISSION BOARD — Term Expiring 2029: Thomas D. (Tommy) Meador, Northwood, North Charleston, replacing Joe T. YoungbloodI, Millbrook, Aiken. Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2029: Wallace H. Harris, First, Simpsonville.

NEW ORLEANS BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY — Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030: *Rebekah Harrison, Mountain Creek, Greenville.

SOUTHEASTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY — Term Expiring 2030: Steven R. Owensby, Corinth, Gaffney, replacing *Ann A. WhiteE, First, Woodstock, GA.

ETHICS AND RELIGIOUS LIBERTY COMMISSION — Term Expiring 2029: Benjamin B. Phillips, Fort Johnson, Charleston, replacing Tony L. BeamI, Northwood, Greer.

(Symbol Descriptions: E – Eligible to Serve Another Term; I – Ineligible to Serve Another Term: * – Non-Church/Denominational Vocation)