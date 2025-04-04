CC’s Big Inning Leads to Disappointing Loss for CSU

CHARLESTON—Charleston Southern blew an 8-5 lead and lost 14-9 to the College of Charleston at Patriots Point Tuesday night.

Cougars centerfielder Dariyan Pendergrass smashed a three-run homer that highlighted a nine-run sixth inning. Christian Krause allowed all nine runs in the sixth on nine hits and picked up the loss. Bucs Catcher Gavin Bogdanchik went 3 for 5 with a homer, a double, and four RBI. Charleston Southern (14-12, 2-7) will play division opponent Radford this weekend.

North Georgia 10, Anderson 4

DAHLONEGA, Ga.—Anderson’s ugly, error filled performance Tuesday night earned a 10-4 loss at Bob Stein Stadium.

Third Baseman Mauro Brooks’ three errors highlighted the difficult evening while Gray Wells and Carson Molinaroli each had one. Harrison Braeden went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Anderson (19-15, 8-10) will play at Lincoln Memorial this weekend.

