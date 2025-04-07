Charleston Southern Sweeps Radford in Weekend Series

RADFORD— Charleston Southern collected its first conference series sweep this season, beating Radford at Carter Memorial Field. The Bucs dominated Radford, outscoring the Highlanders 33-16 over the three-game-set.

Game 1

Nathan Martinez’s three-run triple highlighted a six-run sixth for the Bucs as they pulled away late and beat Radford 12-6.

Bucs leadoff hitter Kain Collings went 3 for 5 while Lew Rice went 1 for 4 with a three-run triple. Chris Foster picked up a nine-out save, his first this season.

Box score

Game 2

Aidan McKaskie’s ninth inning three-run homer sealed a 9-5 comeback win for the Bucs.

CSU scored two in the eighth and four in the ninth to win game one of the doubleheader on Saturday. Hayden Henry pitched 2.2 innings of shutout baseball and improved to 2-0 this season.

Box score

Game 3

The Bucs never trailed in a dominant 12-5 victory in game two of the doubleheader. A four-run first and five-run fourth slammed the door on the three-game sweep.

Bucs Starter Brad Grindlinger was pulled after one third of an inning. He allowed three runs and walked four. Tait Robertson was dominant on the mound, allowing one run over five innings of relief.

Charleston Southern (17-12, 5-7) will host College of Charleston on Tuesday.

Box score

__________

NGU Sweeps Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE—An electric game one set the stage for a three-game sweep of conference foe Mount olive over the weekend.

Game 1

A six-run tenth inning clinched the extra-inning victory for North Greenville, 10-6.

Gideon Antle’s two-run double in the tenth to aid the six-run inning. Leadoff hitter Bryce Roddey went 2 for 6 with an RBI. Starting pitcher Brady Price threw five innings of four-hit, two run baseball.

Box score

Game 2

Matty Brown’s dominant performance set the stage for a 7-2 win over Mount Olive.

Brown threw 5.2 innings, allowed two runs and struck out five while improving to 6-0 on the season. Star second baseman Brett Bloomquist went 2-4 with a double and three RBI.

Box score

Game 3

The Trailblazers utilized four hits and an error to score six in the fifth to push past Mount Olive 8-5 in the series finale. Thomas Powell went 2 for 4 with two RBI and a triple. Brody Fowler was dominant on the mount. He allowed one unearned run and struck out five over six innings to improve to 6-2 this season.

No. 11 North Greenville (32-8, 17-7) has won eight straight and will host the University of North Georgia on Tuesday.

Box score

__________

AU Takes Two of Three from Lincoln Memorial

HERROGATE— The Trojans took 2/3 from division rival Lincoln Memorial this past weekend.

Game 1

Braeden Harrison’s go-ahead homer in the ninth started a three-run inning that decided the game in a 7-4 win.

Starter Walker Noland allowed four runs over 7.1 innings. Harrison hit 3 for 5 with two doubles and his team-leading eighth homer. Harrison is batting .401 with 42 runs scored, 17 doubles and 40 RBI, all lead Anderson.

Box score

Game 2

The Railsplitters scored two runs in each of the first three innings to push around Anderson in its 10-3 win.

Harrison mashed again, he went 3 for 4 with a walk and three-run homer, his ninth this season. Caleb Costa pitched four scoreless relief innings.

Box score

Game 3: A three-run first set the stage for a dominant 8-3 Trojan victory.

Centerfielder Zach Stover went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBI. Walker Case threw four innings and allowed three runs on five hits and struck out four.

Anderson (21-16, 10-11) hosts Limestone on Tuesday.

Box score