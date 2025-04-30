Civil Rights Champion, Former U.S Ambassador to Speak at Anderson’s Spring Commencement

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young is the keynote speaker for Anderson University’s Spring 2025 Commencement May 9.

Ambassador Young has earned worldwide recognition as a champion of civil and human rights. In addition to his pioneering work helping ensure passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Ambassador Young served as a member of the United States Congress, ambassador to the United Nations, mayor of Atlanta and as an ordained minister.

Ambassador Young has received honorary degrees from more than 100 universities and colleges in the U.S. and abroad and currently serves as chairman of the Andrew J. Young Foundation.

In 2024, Ambassador Young endorsed a joint initiative of Anderson University and Good of All that will bring together students from universities across the nation to study and practice the principles of civility, public service and human rights. This program has been named the Ambassador Andrew Young Higher Education Fellowship Program as a reminder that participants embody the character, service and legacy of its distinguished namesake.