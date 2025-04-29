Coffee Ceremonies and Jewelry-making Bring Women Closer to Christ

The smell of freshly roasted coffee beans lingers as women listen to a Bible story at the end of the third round of the coffee ceremony.

Ennat is one of the women who have gathered as part of a women’s ministry and jewelry-making program started by Christians in the Horn of Africa in partnership with International Mission Board missionaries.

Ennat is a 21-year-old, single mother of two. She dropped out of high school to care for her children and her parents, who both have health concerns. Making jewelry provides the funds to provide for her family. It’s also exposing her to the aroma of Christ.

One of the many ways Christians serve in this region is by meeting the needs of women.

Gabriel, the national director of a ministry in a country in the Horn of Africa, identified the great need for leadership roles for women. He said women have been largely absent in ministry leadership positions. Last year, a woman named Mariam was hired to fill this crucial role as women’s director. Since assuming the position, she has been instrumental in bringing women to a closer relationship with Christ and enabling them to care for their families through job empowerment.

Mariam launched a weekly Bible study and before each meeting they partake in a coffee ceremony. Coffee ceremonies are an important part of the culture in this country.

Mariam also leads the jewelry-making business that meets five times a week.

Keychains are one of the pieces of jewelry the women make. The keychains are crafted with colored beads to represent the gospel. IMB missionaries wrote devotionals they hope will be used by Christians in the Horn of Africa and anywhere in the world to train Christians.

Through the ministry, Ennat has heard the gospel, and while she hasn’t chosen to commit her life to Christ, she and her mother are willing to study the Bible.

Ennat, who continues to care for her own children and her parents, battles illness, as do her parents. Pray with believers around her that Ennat and her family will be healed, spiritually and physically, and that the transforming work of the gospel will free them.

Names changed for security.

—Tessa Sanchez writes for the IMB. This article originally appeared here.