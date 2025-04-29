CSU Holds Residence Hall Groundbreaking Ceremony

Charleston Southern University hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking April 28 in celebration of the new residence hall construction set for this summer.

The new building will mirror Barbara C. Mead Hall, built in 2019, and it will be completed by August of 2026 — in time to welcome Buccaneers for fall semester. The newest three-story suite-style residence hall will house 216 students.

With an increase in housing demand each year since Mead Hall, the university has utilized the Wingate Hotel on its campus for overflow housing — filling it for the last three years.

The 52,000-square-foot building will stand beside Mead Hall with a courtyard between the two residences for students to enjoy a fun outdoor community space. The newest residence hall will include:

Suite-style accommodations, with two furnished double-occupancy bedrooms, one bathroom, and a common living area;

Group study space available for residents located on each floor, including private study rooms on the 3rd floor;

A full kitchen on the 3rd floor for general or reserved use;

A grab-and-go Galley retail location on the 1st floor; and,