Fill the Tank: Baptism Sunday Puts Spotlight on New Life, Obedience

North Shelby Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., celebrated six baptisms last year on Baptism Sunday, the annual Southern Baptist emphasis that urges churches to “fill the tank” and stir the waters, marking new life in Christ.

Lexington Baptist Church baptized one, bringing the church’s total to 50 baptisms over the previous three years. Located in the 200-person town of Lexington, Ga., baptism has helped the church see a resurgence in overall attendance.

In Tallahassee, Fla., City Church — pastored by Dean Inserra — baptized 53 on 2024’s Baptism Sunday.

Regardless of size, location or budget, every church can celebrate the symbolism and significance of baptism.

“It’s an opportunity for every pastor and church family to invite those who have come to know Jesus to take the next step and be baptized,” said Tim Dowdy, vice president of evangelism at the North American Mission Board.

Even if a church has no one scheduled for baptism this Sunday, Dowdy encouraged pastors to have their baptistries full in case someone wants to be baptized.

“Give the invitation,” Dowdy said. “You might have someone who repents and believes in Jesus and is ready to be baptized that same day. Others may have been putting off baptism for years, and your invitation is what they need to step forward in obedience.”

Dowdy said churches should have pastors or counselors ready and on hand who can confirm a person’s salvation experience. He also pointed out that baptism is a first step of obedience, not a sign of a person’s spiritual maturity.

“This is a great opportunity for the church to celebrate with new believers and let them know they’ll be around them and support them as they grow and mature in their walk with Christ,” Dowdy said.

Dowdy encouraged participating churches to share their Baptism Sunday news on social media, using the hashtag #fillthetank.

“Baptism is a significant step in the life of every new believer, but it’s also a great encouragement to followers of Jesus,” Dowdy said. “We would love to see churches all around North America sharing what God is doing in their congregations on Baptism Sunday.”

For more information, visit: https://www.namb.net/evangelism/baptism-sunday/#guide.

— Mike Ebert writes for the North American Mission Board.