Flooding in Kentucky, Ohio Prompts Disaster Relief Response

Historic rains have left communities recovering from floodwaters and at least two fatalities following days of torrential rains, Kentucky being among the hardest hit.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed those fatalities April 7 along with one missing person report. Over 500 roads in the state have been closed.

National Weather Service rainfall totals since April 2 have approached 15 inches in the southeastern part of Kentucky and 8-10 inches as far east as Frankfort. A stark change in temperatures will follow as freeze warnings are now in effect throughout the region.

All Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief teams are on standby as assessments take place. State director Ron Crow told Kentucky Today that needs in the state as well as elsewhere could impact the level of Southern Baptist Disaster Relief response available.

“Some areas will take days to be able to assess the damage and make a plan,” he said.

Area churches are looking to serve where needed. Buck Run Baptist Church called on members to join in helping Frankfort Christian Academy transition into a shelter.

Across the Ohio River and into the Buckeye State, Connection Point Church in New Richmond, Ohio, has canceled all events this week after flooding.

Worship leader Bradey Strunk walked through the church building in a video posted on Facebook, judging that two inches of water had settled throughout the worship area as well as office and classroom spaces. A final pan of the camera showed playground equipment extending out of the floodwaters.

“Just in time for Easter,” he said.

Though services yesterday were canceled and furniture moved, the church has vowed to gather this upcoming Sunday, location to be determined.

At least 20 fatalities have been reported in the eastern part of the country since a storm system produced deadly tornadoes and flooding last week. Ten of those deaths came from a Selmer, Tenn., tornado.

