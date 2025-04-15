Here’s Your Sign

Rollen began carrying a sign at major sporting events in the early 1980s that grabbed the attention of the world.

The Rainbow Man positioned himself at strategic locations in the background donning a rainbow afro and holding a sign that said “John 3:16.” He was seen under the back board of an NBA game, on the tee box of the Augusta National, and behind the Olympic medal stand. His fame even scored him a Saturday Night Live parody sketch.

To the public, it seemed as if Rollen was willing to do anything to get the message of the gospel out to the world. John 3:16 is the most searched verse on Google with 2.1 million monthly searches. This message has the power to change lives.

“For God so loved.” The gospel begins with His love.

The gospel begins with His love. “The world.” No one is forgotten.

No one is forgotten. “That He gave.” Salvation is a gift that flows from grace.

Salvation is a gift that flows from grace. “His one and only Son.” Jesus is unique. He is the very essence of God.

Jesus is unique. He is the very essence of God. “That whoever believes.” The gospel is available to all who believe.

The gospel is available to all who believe. “Shall not perish.” Death is defeated only through Jesus.

Death is defeated only through Jesus. “But have eternal life.” Life is the heartbeat of the eternal kingdom.

Nicodemus was the first to hear this verse. He was a religious leader who came to Jesus in secret and wanted to know who He was. Jesus let him know that he must have a spiritual rebirth through placing his faith and trust in Jesus. Nicodemus moved from secretively seeking Jesus to publicly defending Him and sacrificially preparing His body for burial. He would be the last person to see Jesus in the borrowed tomb. Jesus would only need it for three days.

The Rainbow Man, on the other hand, revealed his true colors. He was married four times and choked his last wife for not standing in the right place at a baseball game with the sign. He was later sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping three people.

Has John 3:16 changed your life? Hopefully, John 3:16 is not simply a verse you wear that hasn’t transformed your life. As a believer, you hold a John 3:16 sign wherever you go. The world is watching.