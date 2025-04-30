Limestone University Announces School Closure

Limestone University, a historic Christian college located in Gaffney, S.C., and founded in 1845, recently announced that they will be closing the university both in-campus and online after the end of the current semester. Their current enrollment is roughly 1,600 students, with an estimated 1,000 on-campus and the rest online, according to Charles Wyatt, vice president for communications and marketing. They will celebrate their last commencement ceremony at Fullerton Auditorium on Saturday, May 3, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Nathan Copeland, president of Limestone University said, “Words cannot fully express the sorrow we feel in having to share this news.” He said, “Our students, alumni, faculty, staff, and supporters fought tirelessly to save this historic institution. While the outcome is not what we hoped for, we are forever grateful for the passion, loyalty, and prayers of our Saints family.”

According to the recent announcement on their website, they have faced “long-standing financial pressures, declining enrollment trends, and rising operational costs” that made it “impossible for the institution to remain sustainable without the immediate influx of substantial funding.”

Randall Richardson, chair of Limestone’s board of trustees, said he wanted to thank the almost 200 supporters in the last two weeks who collectively committed to $2.143 million. Though they hoped it was enough, after final analysis, the board said the university would need more funding to continue its operations.

The university said it plans to assist students with transferring to other institutions and continue to support the faculty and staff at Limestone University.

According to their recent announcement, “For nearly two centuries, Limestone University has been a cornerstone of education and economic development in South Carolina and beyond, impacting thousands of lives and leaving a profound legacy.”

“Our Limestone spirit will endure through the lives of our students and alumni who carry it forward into the world,” said Richardson.“Though our doors may close, the impact of Limestone University will live on.”

Please keep the many students, faculty, and staff of Limestone University in your prayers as they endure this difficult transition.

—Author’s note: most of the information in this article was provided from Limestone University’s announcement found on their website.