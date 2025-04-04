Making Melody to the Lord: Using Music to Glorify and Enjoy God

How do you use music? Stop and think about that for a moment.

If music is a tool designed to accomplish a task, what tasks are you accomplishing with it? Some people use music as a tool to build up their self-esteem. Their playlists are populated with songs that make them feel good about themselves. Some people use the tool of music to construct alternate realities that provide an escape from the heaviness and hurting they experience in the real world. Still others use the tool of music to erect a noise-canceling barrier between themselves and the raucous world around them — like their own private bubble where they can hear what they want to hear and tune out everything else.

Music is a powerful tool, and, just like all power tools, it is designed to accomplish a specific task. When employed to accomplish that task, music can be incredibly constructive. Conversely, music can be incredibly destructive and dangerous if misused.

So back to the question: How do you use music? Most of us use the power tool called music daily, and many of us do so without too much careful thought about what we’re trying to accomplish. We could probably all use a refresher on how to use it properly. Here are some important reminders from Scripture.

1. God created music to glorify Himself.

In a world where new music is created and released every day, it is important to remember that music itself is not man’s invention. Some will argue that God created the elemental components of music, but it was people who actually put them together to invent what we know as music.

However, the Bible is clear that music originates with God, not man. God Himself is a musical being who is said to sing over His people (Zeph. 3:17). Even before the creation of mankind, the book of Job speaks of the starry hosts and angels singing in musical accompaniment to God’s works of creation (Job 38:7). Revelation seems to indicate that there is, and always has been, musical worship present in the throne room of God (Rev. 4–5).

From these biblical references and others, we can conclude that music is not a human invention, but rather that God is the one who designed music. God carefully crafted sound waves and varying vibrations to produce differing pitches. He creatively calculated how the elements of melody, harmony, and rhythm would work together to demonstrate unity in diversity and work in symphony together. God skillfully sculpted the tool of music, and He did so for a specific purpose: to glorify Himself.

The heavenly music surrounding God’s throne exists to glorify the One on the throne. The music that accompanied creation served the purpose of glorifying the Creator who was at work. The beautiful music that God Himself makes is made to glorify Himself as the One who is supremely beautiful. God’s greatness and glory is such that it is not merely enough to speak, it must be sung.

2. God’s image bearers sing and make music to glorify Him.

It stands to reason then that music is a tool that God has gifted to humanity to be used for His purpose. James tells us that “every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights.” Music is a good gift from God, and yet, like many of God’s good gifts, music is a gift that can be misused.

As Paul describes in Romans 1, people often “worship and serve the creature rather than the Creator.” We receive the gift while rejecting the Giver. In our sinful rebellion, we take the tool of music that God has so graciously gifted into our hands and we use it to worship anything and everything except Him. At worst, we use the tool of music to glorify what is ungodly.

God didn’t give us the gift of music to make us feel better about ourselves, or to escape reality, or to isolate us from the world around us. God gave us the tool of music to “make melody to the Lord with your hearts” (Eph. 5:19). When you put the tool of music to use in your life, your underlying objective should be to glorify and enjoy the God who gifted you with this powerful tool.

3. God can be glorified through many differing forms and styles of music.

What kind of music can God be glorified with? Can you enjoy God with music that doesn’t explicitly speak of His person and works? Some have come to the conclusion that the only music a Christian should enjoy and that truly glorifies God is music that is explicitly “Christian”; that is, music that was written by Christians and that carries an overtly Christian message.

There are several issues with this conclusion, however.

First, it builds a dichotomy between secular and sacred music — as if one is good and given by God, and the other is bad and not from the Lord. However, Psalm 24 tells us that “The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof.” Paul tells us that God “richly provides us with everything to enjoy” (1 Tim. 6:17). All beauty is God’s beauty, and all truly beautiful music is God’s, regardless of whether it was produced by a Christian or not. In short, God has given us all kinds of music to enjoy and glorify Him with.

Second, this conclusion ignores the reality that even non-Christians still bear the image of God. The Bible is clear that even in a sin-cursed world, people still image God (albeit imperfectly) in their creative efforts and works of cultivation (Gen. 4:17–22). God can glorify Himself even through the works of unbelievers. Christians who reject all “secular” music are tempted to forget this reality and are forfeiting opportunities to point to God’s lordship over all creation.

This is not to say that all music produced by non-Christians glorifies God. A song that doesn’t necessarily carry a Christian message can still glorify God, but a song that celebrates sin or carries an anti-Christian message cannot. Christians must carefully examine their music selections to see if their choices truly glorify God or not. Christians should also carefully examine their own hearts to see if they are enjoying their music as a reminder of God, or if they are enjoying their music as a replacement for God.

Various Styles of Music Can Glorify God

So, can a Christian enjoy and glorify God while listening to a country artist or an ’80s rock song? He can if he remembers that God is the Creator and designer of music. He can if he is enjoying the music as a gift from his glorious Creator. He can if he ensures the song isn’t glorifying anything that is ungodly — and he can as long as the music serves as a reminder of his God and not a replacement for Him.

While it is true that a Christian can enjoy and glorify God with music that does not explicitly mention His person and works, it is doubly true that he can enjoy and glorify God with music that does. In fact, I would argue that a Christian must enjoy and glorify Him in that way.

There are approximately 50 commands in Scripture to sing to God and about Him. Again, we are commanded to “make melody to the Lord with our heart” (Eph. 5:19). Participating in music that speaks to and about God is not just commended, it is commanded.

So yes, add those country and ’80s rock songs to your private playlist, but make sure to add “Holy, Holy, Holy” and “In Christ Alone” as well. Use a variety of music to enable your heart to make melody to the Lord.

Is this how you’re using music? To glorify God and enjoy Him? Next time you pick up the power tool of music, put it to good use for God’s purposes.

— Mark Allamon serves as an elder/associate pastor and minister of music at Abner Creek Baptist Church in Greer. He is a graduate of Bob Jones University and Bob Jones Seminary.