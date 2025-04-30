National Day of Prayer Set for May 1

The 2025 national theme is based on Romans 15:13 and is a call for Christians to ask God to fill His people with the Holy Spirit so they may be a source of hope, joy and power for all.

“Prayer is a privilege and a discipline for Christians. Having access to God is a great gift,” SBC Executive Committee President Jeff Iorg told Baptist Press.

“Southern Baptists are people of prayer, and I’m grateful for the many people who tell me they are praying for me. The National Day of Prayer gives us an opportunity to draw national attention to prayer and to pray along similar themes,” Iorg said.

The Executive Committee has created a prayer guide for Southern Baptists. It is available at sbc.net/prayer.

A national day of prayer has been observed in the United States as far back as 1952. It was enshrined by Congress, and President Ronald Reagan put his power behind it on May 5, 1988.

“The President shall set aside and proclaim the First Thursday in May in each year, as a National Day of Prayer, on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals,” the bill said.

Focusing on the Holy Spirit this NDOP, task force president Kathy Branzell said in a release, “The Holy Spirit provides love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control (Gal. 5:22-23). Pause and ponder the areas of your life that may be lacking in one or more aspects of the Spirit’s fruit and take time to pray and surrender your emotions, your habits, any pride, anger, unforgiveness or other obstacle in your life that keeps the Spirit from strengthening and completing you in that area of your life.”

The NDOP broadcast will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. Eastern at nationaldayofprayer.org.

Speaking and praying during the event will be Christian leaders such as Juan and Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns, Ben Carson, Tim Tebow, Tim Clinton, Kerry Hasenbalg and Dallas Jenkins.

We hope Southern Baptists will join with all Christians on May 1 to carry our praise and requests to God,” Iorg said.

— Brandon Porter serves as vice president for communications at the SBC Executive Committee.