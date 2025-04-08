New and Noteworthy Books — April 2025

Impact Player: Leaving a Lasting Legacy On and Off the Field (Tyndale, 2012) by Bobby Richardson with David Thomas

Former Yankee Bobby Richardson played alongside Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Whitey Ford, Joe Pepitone, and Yogi Berra during one of the most prolific dynasties in baseball history, and he remains to this day the only player from the losing team ever to be named World Series MVP.

Richardson shares his life story, including never-before-told tales from the Yankee clubhouse during the historic ’55-’65 pennant runs and World Series appearances. The book also features the unlikely friendship Richardson, a devout and outspoken Christian, shared with Yankee legend and renowned drinker and womanizer Mickey Mantle, whom Richardson helped lead to the Lord toward the end of the hall-of-fame slugger’s life.

Richardson’s story offers a rare glimpse into one of the most celebrated dynasties in the history of the game, and it paints a powerful portrait of a life well-lived and the lasting rewards that come from knowing, loving, and walking for decades with God.

The Things of Earth: Treasuring God by Enjoying His Gifts (Crossway, 2015) by Joe Rigney

The world is full of good things.

The Christian life is a journey in holiness: from one degree of glory to the next. But for too long there has been an unstated belief that as Christians grow in holiness, the things of earth will, as the hymn says, grow strangely dim. Joe Rigney sees it differently.

As the poet once said, the world is charged with the grandeur of God. The smile of a wife. Baseball in October. The Sawtooth Mountain Range. Toddlers laughing. Meatballs in spaghetti. What are Christians to make of these earthly pleasures?

Rigney offers relief to Christians wrongly burdened by anxious guilt that they might enjoy their stuff too much. There is another way besides Idolatry and Ingratitude. This book will instill a rich gratitude to the Father of Lights, the Giver of every good and perfect gift.

Songs of the Son: Reading the Psalms with the Author of Hebrews (Crossway, 2025) by Daniel Stevens

The book of Psalms expresses our human experiences through its beautiful prose. But this Old Testament book is more than just relatable poetry — it reveals a rich theology of God, the nature and work of Jesus, and Christ’s voice hidden in Scripture. The Psalms are the songs of the Son. But how can these songs point to Jesus if they were transcribed centuries before His life and death on the cross?

Songs of the Son explores nine psalms cited in Hebrews. Each chapter focuses on a single psalm — exploring its role in the argument of the Hebrews, uncovering the psalm’s central themes, and then reexamining the psalm through the lens of Hebrew interpretation.

Wait and Hope: Puritan Wisdom for Joyful Suffering (Reformation Heritage, 2024) by Jacob Tanner

For the Christian, waiting is never for nothing. Since the fall, suffering has been a universal part of human experience. While the specific trials we face will change, we all long for hope in the face of many burdens. No group of writers in church history grasped this better than the Puritans.

In this helpful work, Jacob Tanner reminds us how the Puritans endured immense suffering in various aspects of the Christian life — from facing persecution and death to pursuing assurance through trials. By looking at the lessons they learned, suffering pilgrims today are invited to join the tradition of waiting in hope.