NGU Downs Coker for 14th Straight Win

TIGERVILLE— North Greenville quickly erased an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Coker in dominating fashion 9-5 for its 14th straight win.

Brady Price improved to 3-0 after his dominant five-inning, two-run (one earned) performance. Josh Foulks hit his eighth home run of the year, which added to his team-leading 52 RBIs. North Greenville (38-8, 17-7) will play at King University this weekend.

Box score

__________

NGU 17, Lee University 9

CLEVELAND, Tenn.—Fourth-ranked North Greenville continued its historic win streak by dominating Lee University Tuesday night 17-9 at Larry Carpenter Stadium. The Trailblazers back-to-back five-run innings in the 8th and 9th aided their 13th straight win.

North Greenville had six hits including a two-run homer from Tristan Salinas in the five run eighth. The five-run ninth featured homers from Foulks and Gyselman to put away the Flames.

Landon Shaw went 3 for 6 with 4 RBI and a triple. Starter Jake Monroe threw four innings, allowed three hits and one run and struck out seven.

Box score

__________

Anderson Run Rules Southern Wesleyan 14-1

ANDERSON—The Trojans dominated Southern Wesleyan on Tuesday night during its 14-1 run-rule victory. Catcher Dom Bello hit 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.

Starter Cole Davis was elite, he pitched seven innings, allowed one run on four hits.

Anderson (23-19, 11-13) will play at Newberry this weekend.

Box score