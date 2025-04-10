NGU Gets Up Early, Holds on to Beat North Georgia

GREENVILLE—North Greenville outscored the North Georgia NightHawks 12-0 in the first five innings enroute to a 14-10 home victory Tuesday.

Starting Pitcher Jake Monroe was dominant. The righthanded Junior struck out four over five scoreless innings. Brett Bloomquist was 2 for 2 with a double and four RBI. Right fielder Gidion Antle was 3 for 3 with a homer and four RBI.

NGU 9, Landers 2

GREENVILLE—The Trailblazers late scoring sealed a 9-2 victory at Fluor Field on Wednesday night.

Landy Peavy’s three-run double in the eighth powered the five-run inning. NGU’s bullpen was dominant, allowing one run over seven innings. DH Josh Foulks hit 3-4 on the night.

Eighth-ranked North Greenville (34-8, 17-7) will play at Limestone on Friday.

College of Charleston 6, Charleston Southern 4

CHARLESTON—Charleston Southern lost to the Cougars 6-4 on Tuesday night at Nielson Field.

The Cougars scored five runs through the first two innings and coasted against CSU’s struggling offense. Kaden Smith’s three-run homer in the first accounted for most of the Bucs scoring. Charleston Southern (17-13, 5-7) will host Big South foe Longwood this weekend.

Limestone 4, Anderson 1

ANDERSON—Anderson’s inept offense mustered only five hits in the 4-1 loss at Anderson Memorial.

Shane Thomas’ bases loaded walk scored the only Trojan run. Starter Cole Davis pitched five scoreless innings and only allowed four hits. Anderson (21-17, 10-11) will host Coker this weekend.

