Over 120 Students Make Decisions for Christ at ONE Night Rock Hill

On March 30, more than 1,100 students and leaders gathered at First Baptist Rock Hill for ONE Night, a collaborative evangelism event hosted by South Carolina Baptist churches.

The event resulted in over 120 students making decisions to follow Jesus. ONE Night events like this one serve as a key example of how SCBaptists are working together to reach 10 percent of South Carolinians with the gospel through the Give+Go Initiative. Churches in each region plan and lead the event together, with a focus on bold, gospel-centered outreach to middle and high school students.

Travis Agnew, lead pastor at Rocky Creek Church, preached the message to students. “This team put on an incredibly intentional event,” Agnew said. “Something is stirring in this generation.”

Evangelistic Focus

ONE Night events are planned to help students feel welcome and comfortable bringing friends who may not have a church home. Activities like mechanical bulls and silent discos help create an engaging environment, but the goal is clear: Every student hears the gospel.

“These events are designed to reach lost students with the gospel in engaging ways,” said Ricky Wilson, Next Generation evangelism strategist for SCBaptist. “At the heart of each event is a clear gospel presentation.”

In 2024, more than 5,500 students attended ONE Night events across South Carolina, resulting in 481 decisions for salvation. So far in 2025, including Rock Hill, 194 students have made salvation decisions through ONE Night.

Continued Impact

ONE Night is not only about the event itself but also about its ongoing impact. Students are equipped with tools to share their faith, including gospel-sharing bracelets. In 2024, nearly 8,000 bracelets were distributed, and students used them to lead at least 35 peers to Christ.

So far, eight more ONE Night events are planned for 2025, including the first-ever women’s ONE Night. A men’s night is also in development for the fall.

Executive Director-Treasurer Tony Wolfe encouraged those involved in the event, saying, “SCBaptists, don’t forget why we do what we do.” With churches continuing to work together to reach students across the state, events like ONE Night Rock Hill demonstrate how SCBaptists are intentionally engaging the next generation — and making progress toward the shared goal of seeing 10 percent of South Carolinians hear and respond to the gospel in 2025.

— Anna Gardner is SCBaptist creative editor.